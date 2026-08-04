Pakistani cybercrime syndicate disrupted by S’pore & Pakistan authorities, more than 96,000 victims

Foreign cybercrime syndicate arrested in Pakistan following international collaboration between Singapore and Pakistan

On Monday (3 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced that they had been working closely with Pakistan’s National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and INTERPOL to disrupt a foreign cybercrime syndicate known as “Tycoon 2FA”.

The cybercrime group was suspected to be involved in providing phishing software and infrastructure to cybercriminals targeting Singapore.

SPF mentioned that the collaboration was a success and that authorities arrested two Pakistani nationals in Pakistan on 25 June and 1 July.

Over 96,000 phishing victims fell into their trap

Tycoon2FA was a phishing-as-a-service platform that provided ready-made phishing infrastructure to monthly subscribers.

Cybercriminals could create phishing pages and platforms via Tycoon2FA, which were then used to deceive victims and gain unauthorised access to their accounts.

Globally, more than 96,000 phishing victims are linked to the platform.

In Singapore, at least three cases were reported between Nov 2025 and Jan 2026. Perpetrators had compromised their business email accounts despite the use of multi-factor authentication.

SPF worked closely with Pakistan authorities, identified the developers of Tycoon2FA

In March, authorities, with the support of EUROPOL, were able to disrupt the infrastructure of the Tycoon2FA phishing-as-a-service platform.

Officers from the SPF’s Cyber Command worked closely with their counterparts from Pakistan’s NCCIA and INTERPOL to share intelligence and investigate findings relating to the platform’s infrastructure.

The collaboration stemmed from cases reported to the SPF and the Cyber Command’s collaboration with international partners.

This led them to identify the two Pakistani nationals believed to be the developers of Tycoon2FA.

Investigations are still ongoing

Acting on the intelligence provided, the NCCIA arrested both suspects for offences under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

During the operation, authorities seized one laptop, two central processing units (CPUs) and six mobile devices.

Investigations by the NCCIA are ongoing.

INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Director Neal Jetton said: “Cybercriminals exploit borders to conceal their identities and evade justice, but international police cooperation ensures they have fewer places to hide.”

Pakistan’s NCCIA Director General Syed Khurram Ali added: “This case demonstrated the critical role of international cooperation in combating transaction cybercrime.”

In the press release, Commander of the SPF’s Cyber Command, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Justin Wong mentioned that the SPF will work with law enforcement partners to “identify, track down, and apprehend cybercriminals who target Singapore”.

He added: “We thank the NCCIA, EUROPOL and INTERPOL for their invaluable partnership in dismantling this criminal network and making our cyberspace safer for all.”

Also read: At least S$1M lost to scams impersonating Microsoft and Crypto.com

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Featured image adapted from Tima Mrioshnichenko and Kindel Media on Pexels.