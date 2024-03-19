PAP won’t seek Pritam Singh’s suspension as MP while court proceedings are ongoing

PAP won’t call for Pritam Singh’s suspension as MP

The People’s Action Party (PAP) has issued a statement stating it will not be seeking Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh’s suspension as court proceedings are ongoing.

The statement was published on Tuesday (19 March) — the same day the Workers’ Party (WP) chief was charged with lying to a parliamentary committee.

PAP also stated that Parliament should not prejudge the outcome of the court proceedings, adding that suspending a Member of Parliament (MP) is a “serious action”.

On Tuesday, PAP’s Organising Secretary Grace Fu responded to queries about whether the PAP will be calling for Singh’s suspension as an MP.

Citing the statement, The Straits Times (ST) reported that PAP will not comment on the merits now that it’s before the courts.

Earlier in the day, Singh was charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Ms Fu added that PAP MPs will not seek to suspend Mr Singh as an MP amid the court proceedings.

She said that this is “in line with Parliament’s resolution to defer any sanctions in respect of Mr Singh’s, Ms Sylvia Lim’s, and Mr Faisal’s respective roles in the matter of former MP Raeesah Khan’s untruth, until after the conclusion of the investigations and criminal proceedings (if any) against Mr Singh”.

Suspending an MP is “serious action”

Ms Fu also reiterated the PAP’s position on Progress Singapore Party’s Hazel Poa’s motion on suspending MPs.

Calling the move a “serious action”, Ms Fu said that while Parliament must deal “rigorously” with MPs who commit wrongdoing, it should not prejudge the outcome of the proceedings.

Instead, such a move must be done following “due process of the law and natural justice”.

