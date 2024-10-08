Customisable bottle brand AquaFlask opens 1st standalone kiosk at Parkway Parade plus 4 new dining spots

5 exciting new additions to check out at Parkway Parade, including AquaFlask & Tim Hortons

One of Singapore’s first major shopping malls just keeps upping its game.

Fresh from welcoming crowd favourites such as Venchi and Godmama (not to mention the ultra-convenient Marine Parade MRT station right next door), Parkway Parade is now ready to spoil visitors with even more shopping and dining options.

So, what’s new? For starters, AquaFlask is setting up its very first standalone kiosk, offering customisable insulated bottles for all your hydration needs.

If you love local treats, Madam Ang KK is stepping into the café scene with its unique ang ku kuehs, while those with caffeine and pastry cravings can hit up Tim Hortons and Paris Baguette.

Last but not least, Dian Xiao Er is calling on foodies to help decide which limited-edition dish deserves a permanent spot on its menu.

Keep reading for more on these exciting additions, and get a peek at some of the sweet promos waiting for you the next time you drop by.

Quench your thirst with cute, mood-boosting bottles from AquaFlask

Up until now, you’d have to hunt AquaFlask down online or in major department stores, but good news: it has just launched its first-ever standalone kiosk at Parkway Parade, where you can browse the full range in all its colourful glory.

And there’s more to these tumblers than just eye-catching designs. We’ve all heard of mood-boosting food and emotional support plushies. But what about a mood-boosting emotional support water bottle?

Well, that’s exactly what AquaFlask is offering with its range of vibrant, eye-catching tumblers. Just having one perched prettily on your desk is enough to lift your spirits and remind you to stay hydrated.

Speaking of pretty, fans of the floral aesthetic will surely adore the limited-edition Sakura II collection — available in three gorgeous colours and different sizes priced between S$39 to S$79.

Making things even more fun is the fact that AquaFlask bottles are super customisable, from their size to the colours. You can even add accessories such as a Paracord for easier carrying.

But beyond their good looks, these bottles mean business. Crafted from premium stainless steel, they’re durable, eco-friendly, and designed to keep your kopi piping hot for up to 12 hours or your iced teh chilled for a full 24, whether you’re out and about or powering through a workday.

And here’s the cherry on top: as part of the opening celebration till 31 Oct, you get 15% off your first purchase. Plus, you can trade in your old bottles for up to an additional 15% off (check in-store for more details).

Quenching your thirst and being eco-friendly? Now that’s a double win.

AquaFlask is located at #01-K4 and opens from 11am to 9.30pm daily.

Enjoy freshly made pastries & premium coffee at Tim Hortons

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is on a roll. Since landing on our sunny shores last November, it’s been winning hearts — and taste buds — left and right.

Now, a new outlet has just opened at Parkway Parade, making it a breeze for Easties to snag its freshly baked donuts. This is your sign to pick up an assorted pack of six to share with your friends or work pals for a mid-day sweet treat.

Craving something savoury? Dive into its Sourdough Melts. Picture this: two crispy, golden-brown slices of sourdough loaded with gooey, melted cheese that stretches and oozes with every bite.

There are seven mouth-watering varieties on the menu, ranging from classics like Maple Glazed Chicken Ham & Cheese to meat-free options like Pesto & Mozzarella, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

And let’s not forget about the drinks.

Tim Hortons serves up coffee made with 100% premium Arabica beans that are ethically sourced. So, you’re not just sipping on a delicious brew — you’re also supporting sustainable farming and fair labour practices. Talk about a feel-good cup.

If you haven’t joined the Tims Rewards programme yet, here’s your nudge to jump on board. New members get a complimentary Daily Brew — perfect for a little pick-me-up before or in the middle of your busy day.

Tim Hortons is located at #01-02/K42 and opens from 8am to 10pm daily.

Get ready for a flavourful showdown at Dian Xiao Er

When someone mentions “Herbal Roast Duck”, Dian Xiao Er probably pops into your mind immediately. After all, the homegrown restaurant empire is practically synonymous with this dish, which was even crowned the World’s No. 1 Herbal Roast Duck in 2023.

However, there’s something even more exciting in store: the annual DXE Chef Showdown is back for its seventh edition. This year, 17 chefs have whipped up 17 limited edition dishes, one for each of Dian Xiao Er’s 17 locations across Singapore.

Repping the Parkway Parade outlet is the exclusive Tropical Seafood Crunchies, available until 15 Dec. Imagine crispy little potato balls packed with shrimp, scallops, honeydew, and dragonfruit. One bite, and you’ll feel like you’ve been whisked away to a sweet-and-savoury paradise.

If you want this dish to be available beyond 15 Dec, rally all your friends, family, and colleagues to try it out because the most popular dish may have a chance to be on the main menu.

Parents can also rest easy knowing there are plenty of food options for the kiddos, too, such as Q Tofu with Minced Pork, Steamed Fish, and Shrimp Egg. These are all Health Promotion Board-approved by the way, so you can sit back and relax, confident that your little ones are munching on wholesome, healthy goodness.

Dian Xiao Er is located at #02-14 to 17 & 68 to 70. It opens from 11am to 9.30pm (Mondays to Thursdays) and 11am to 10pm (Fridays and weekends).

Paris Baguette opening specials include bread bundle & free beverage

Despite the name, Paris Baguette isn’t Parisian at all — it’s a South Korean bakery powerhouse with a flair for French-inspired goodies. Since landing in Singapore in 2012, it’s become the go-to spot for fresh pastries and Instagrammable desserts.

To welcome everyone to its shiny new outlet at Parkway Parade, Paris Baguette has some irresistible opening specials from now till 31 Oct.

First up, there’s a five-for-S$10 Bread Bundle, where you can grab any bread priced between S$2.70 and S$3.20 each — that’s up to S$6 in savings.

As if that’s not enough, you can add on a Creamy Mushroom Soup at only S$5 (U.P. S$6.50) with any sandwich or salad purchase and receive an additional coffee or tea (selected flavours) for free on weekdays.

And for the chocoholics out there, don’t miss the limited-edition Rock ‘n’ Dark Choco Bun. This indulgent treat is packed with chocolate chips, drizzled with caramel, and topped with peanut crumbles and a rocky road mix of pecans, walnuts, almonds, pistachios, marshmallows, and choco balls. Drools.

It gets even better: this decadent delight is part of the Bread Bundle, so you can indulge your chocolate cravings while scoring a sweet deal at the same time.

Paris Baguette is located at #01-K3/K43 and opens from 8am to 10pm daily.

Dive into the colourful world of Madam Ang KK (opening soon)

Ang ku kueh typically comes in flavours such as peanut, salted bean, coconut, and yam. But Madam Ang KK, launched by Old Seng Choon and Cat & The Fiddle founder Chef Daniel Tay, doesn’t do “typical”.

After starting as a cosy takeaway kiosk at Orchard Road, the brand will soon make its first foray into a full-fledged café concept at Parkway Parade, where it will continue to serve up envelope-pushing varieties of the traditional tortoise-shaped treat, along with an extensive menu of beverages and desserts.

Expect unique fillings such as XO scallop paste, Parma ham with shallot oil, pistachio paste, truffle mushroom paste, Iberico ham with yam paste, and more. These aren’t your grandma’s kuehs, that’s for sure.

As the website puts it, Chef Tay “recognises the importance of continuous innovations to captivate generations of pastry lovers, especially the younger audiences, by preserving traditional recipes with a surprising twist of modern flavours”. And the result is unmistakably one-of-a-kind creations.

Besides funky ang ku kuehs, the menu also features upgraded old-school delights such as a gourmet truffle char siew pau.

So, if you’re craving something that’s equal parts familiar and excitingly different, you know exactly where to go.

Madam Ang KK will open at #01-K1/K41 from 8am to 9pm daily.

Lendlease Plus Members enjoy even more perks at Parkway Parade

Parkway Parade is worth visiting every day of the year, but October is taking it to the next level with a treasure trove of deals — especially if you’re a Lendlease Plus Member.

For starters, get ready to say “TGIF!” and mean it because on the next three Fridays (11, 18, and 25 Oct), you can snag S$10 worth of retailer E-Vouchers for just 1,000 Plus$ – that’s a mere 50 cents — through the Lendlease Plus app. That’s like getting S$9.50 for free.

From now till 27 Oct, Lendlease Plus Members can also receive 10,000 Plus$ when they spend at least S$180 nett.

They can also receive a S$50 Lendlease E-Voucher when they spend S$350 or more from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). This offer is valid until 31 Dec and is limited to the first 100 shoppers per weekday.

HSBC Credit Cardmembers, this one’s for you: Spend a minimum of S$180 nett and redeem a S$10 Lendlease voucher at the L2 Concierge Desk.

Limited redemptions are available while stocks last for all promotions, so don’t dawdle.

Not a Lendlease Plus Member yet? Well, you’re in luck because signing up with the promo code <LLPPP24> nabs you a welcome bonus of 5,000 Plus$. And you get to enjoy all these fabulous perks.

With that, it’s time to start planning your trip:



Parkway Parade

Address: 80 Marine Parade Road, Singapore 449269

Mall opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily (individual store opening hours vary)

Nearest MRT station: Marine Parade

For more information, visit Parkway Parade’s website and follow its Facebook and Instagram accounts for all the latest updates.

