Marine Parade MRT opens with Parkway Parade at its doorstep, enjoy free rides on 21 June

Marine Parade MRT station opening makes visiting Parkway Parade easier than ever

How many times have you heard your Eastie friends boast, “East side, best side”?

Agree or not, they might be onto something – from lazy beach days at East Coast Park to exploring the vibrant streets of Katong to indulging in retail therapy at the various malls and shophouses, there is something undeniably special about that corner of Singapore.

And soon, getting there will be a breeze.

Come 23 June, the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 4 (TEL4) will officially launch, with seven new stations making it easier than ever to explore the East Coast area.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Marine Parade MRT station right at its doorstep, Parkway Parade is rolling out loads of exciting deals. Keep reading for all the juicy deets.

Experience the new TEL4 stations for free

For those itching to visit the TEL4 stations, we’ve got fabulous news: the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is holding a Public Preview on 21 June, where commuters can enjoy free rides along the seven TEL4 stations from 12pm to 9pm.

This is the perfect opportunity to drop by Marine Parade MRT Station.

Once you exit the station, you’re just steps away from Parkway Parade, which will be all ready to give visitors a warm welcome with a flurry of attractive deals and activities.

For starters, get ready for a sugar rush with hourly treats like popcorn, cotton candy, and ice cream handed out at various spots throughout the mall on 21, 23, 28, 29, and 30 June from 12pm to 8pm.

And the best part? They’re all free of charge, with no minimum spending required.

On those same dates, be sure to spot a bubbly emcee roving around Parkway Parade handing out little surprise freebies on the spot. Hint: they’ll be useful for keeping you cool in this hot weather.

There’s even more in store for you if you’re a Lendlease Plus Member. Simply make a minimum nett spend of S$50 in a single same-day receipt from 21 to 30 June and you can redeem 25,000 Plus$ – that’s the equivalent of S$12.50 back in your pocket.

Just remember, this deal is limited to the first 300 redemptions daily and one per member per day, with double spending required at FairPrice Xtra and CS Fresh.

Exclusive deals await you at Parkway Parade

Don’t worry if you miss the free rides because the excitement doesn’t end there.

Many of Parkway Parade’s tenants will also be getting in on the action with lots of exclusive deals from 21 to 30 June.

Nothing beats sinking into a comfy spot after a long day, and MUJI’s popular Small Beads Sofa Set, which is both soft and supportive, is perfect for that.

It’ll be available for just S$62, down from its usual price of S$149. Talk about a steal.

Foodies certainly aren’t forgotten – Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart is giving out free baby cheese tarts to the first 100 shoppers daily. Don’t say we bo jio.

It’ll also throw in a free cheese tart with each purchase of two cheese tarts. Share them with a couple of friends or have ‘em all to yourself – we won’t judge.

There are a lot — and we mean a lot — more deals in store so swing by Parkway Parade’s website for everything you need to know.

Say hello to these new stores

The Marine Parade MRT station isn’t the only exciting new addition to the area.

There are also 10 new stores that have just opened or are opening soon at Parkway Parade, so buckle up and let’s dive into them.

If you’re in the mood for pastries, 50 Years Taste of Tradition has freshly baked traditional Hainanese bread, tarts, cupcakes, and more to satisfy your cravings. Yum.

Following the successful launch of its first outlet in the Civic District, modern Peranakan restaurant Godmama is now serving Easties with its second branch on the first level of Parkway Parade.

And for dessert, there’s gelato from Italy’s Venchi and cream puffs from Japan’s Beard Papa’s.

To all sports buffs and tech enthusiasts, ASICS and the XiaoMi Store are your new go-to spots for the latest gear. Meanwhile, gents can step up their grooming game at Clippers Barber with a fresh haircut or beard trim.

Besides these, keep your eyes peeled for the grand openings of Zhang Liang Mala Tang, RedMan, and Dian Xiao Er. Exciting times ahead indeed.

To find out where these stores are located and more, check out Parkway Parade’s directory.

Grab your family & friends for a trip to Parkway Parade

After faithfully serving residents in the East Coast area, Parkway Parade is finally ready to host even more visitors from all corners of Singapore with the opening of the Marine Parade MRT station.

With such a wide variety of stores, restaurants, and activities, there’s something for everyone, so grab your loved ones and head down to have fun and make memories together.

And here’s how you can get there:



Parkway Parade

Address: 80 Marine Parade Road, Singapore 449269

Mall opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily (individual store opening hours vary)

Nearest MRT station: Marine Parade

For more information, visit Parkway Parade’s website and follow its Facebook and Instagram accounts for all the latest updates.

Who knows? Perhaps you’ll be convinced that the East side truly is the best side.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Parkway Parade.

Featured image courtesy of LTA and by MS News. Photography by Shawn Low.