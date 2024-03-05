7 TEL4 MRT stations opening on 23 June, travel between Marine Parade & Shenton Way in 20 mins

7 TEL4 MRT stations to open on 23 June including Marine Parade & Siglap

On 23 June, seven Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 4 (TEL4) Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations will begin welcoming passengers onboard.

In a press release today (5 Mar), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) highlighted that commuters can enjoy greater time savings by taking the TEL.

Moreover, TEL4 will enhance accessibility to the East Coast area.

Reduce travel time by up to 50% by using the TEL

Spanning 10.8km, the seven TEL4 stations are:

Tanjong Rhu

Katong Park

Tanjong Katong

Marine Parade

Marine Terrace

Siglap

Bayshore

With the new stations, commuters along the East Coast area can enjoy more travel options that will reduce their travel time by almost half.

For example, using the TEL to get from Marine Parade to Shenton Way will only take 20 minutes.

According to LTA, the journey takes 40 minutes by bus and train at present.

New train stations will boost accessibility to the East Coast area

The new TEL4 stations will increase commuters’ accessibility to the East Coast region, where several work and play areas are located.

Moreover, approximately 235,000 households will have a TEL station within a 10-minute walk from their residences.

By the time the seven stations commence service, the TEL stations will span from Woodlands North to Bayshore.

Four more stations will open in 2026 with the completion of the TEL5 and the Downtown Line extension (DTLe) projects.

The stations are Bedok South, Xilin, and Sungei Bedok interchange — with Sungei Bedok connecting the TEL and DTL.

Ride the new TEL4 stations for free on 21 June

To familiarise commuters with the new line, an opening event will be held on 21 June from 10am to 9pm.

During the event, commuters can ride and catch a glimpse of the seven stations for free.

LTA will be planning a slew of activities to celebrate the opening of the new stations which will be announced on its social media pages in due time.

