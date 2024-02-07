TEL Stage 4 Stations Will Open In First Half Of 2024, SMRT To Conduct Final Tests

TEL Stage 4 Stations Handed Over To SMRT, Will Open In First Half Of 2024

Commuters can look forward to more connectivity and convenience as the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 4 (TEL4) stations are set to open in the first half of this year.

Construction of the stations is now complete, and contractors have handed them over to rail operator SMRT for final tests before the official launch.

These stations, comprising seven new additions, will connect the areas around East Coast Park to the rest of the line.

As such, SMRT will be running integration tests to ensure that the TEL4 stations operate seamlessly with the other Thomson-East Coast Line stations.

Civil & structural works for TEL Stage 4 now complete, SMRT to conduct final tests before stations open

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared the news of the TEL4 handover in a Facebook post on Tuesday (6 Feb).

It stated that civil and structural works for the TEL4 stations have been completed. The stations are:

Tanjong Rhu

Katong Park

Tanjong Katong

Marine Parade

Marine Terrace

Siglap

Bayshore

LTA added that it has also concluded the testing and commissioning of the trains and systems for this section of the line.

Next, SMRT will take over the final lap and conduct integration tests on these stations.

This will ensure that the TEL4 stations can run seamlessly with the existing TEL stations.

“SMRT will also be running further tests to get their operations all ready to serve you,” said LTA.

New stations to launch in the first half of 2024

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat previously shared that TEL4 will be opening in the first half of 2024.

The only exception would be the Founders’ Memorial station, which will open concurrently with the actual memorial in 2027, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Subsequently, the TEL Stage 5 (TEL5) stations comprising the Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations will open sometime in 2025.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.