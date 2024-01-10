7 TEL4 MRT Stations To Open In 1st Half Of 2024, Easties Can Enjoy Faster Commutes Soon

7 TEL Stage 4 Stations From Tanjong Rhu To Bayshore Set To Open In 1st Half Of 2024

Last July, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that the seven stations making up Stage 4 of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL4) are near completion and will open in 2024.

In a recent interview, Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat gave an update on the TEL4 stations.

He revealed that the stations are slated to open in the first half of this year.

Mr Chee also said that the authorities will try to open the stations at an earlier date if they can resolve any existing issues.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Mr Chee revealed that the seven TEL4 stations are projected to open in the first half of 2024.

The TEL4 stations are:

Tanjong Rhu station

Katong Park station

Tanjong Katong station

Marine Parade station

Marine Terrace station

Siglap station

Bayshore station

Mr Chee said that the authorities would try to open the stations at an earlier date but would first have to resolve any problems that might arise.

However, the Acting Transport Minister said it’s unlikely that this will happen before Chinese New Year.

He cited the need to conduct tests to ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey.

Experts told The Straits Times (ST) that such train testing usually takes about three to six months to complete.

Nonetheless, Mr Chee said he received feedback from many residents who said they would be able to “leave their cars at home” once the TEL4 stations open.

Thomson-East Coast Line nearly completed with new stations opening

With the opening of the TEL4 stations, nearly all the stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be in operation.

The exceptions are Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations, which are slated to open in 2025.

LTA estimates that the TEL will bring convenience to about 1 million commuters every day once it’s completed.

In addition, LTA said TEL will help to relieve the crowds on the older East-West and North-South Lines.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.

