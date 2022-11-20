3 M’sians Pass Away At Polling Stations During General Election, They Had ‘Health Problems’

3 Malaysians Pass Away At Polling Stations Located In Johor & Kelantan On 19 Nov

On Saturday (19 Nov), three Malaysians passed away while waiting to vote at polling centres during the recent general election.

The tragedies occurred in Johor and Kelantan — two passed on in Johor and one in Kelantan.

Inspector General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said at a press conference that all three were suffering from health problems.

There was also a separate incident where a 23-year-old man grabbed an ink bottle and pushed down a ballot box in Selangor.

Malaysians pass away at polling stations during general election

According to Bernama, the Royal Malaysia Police confirmed the incidents occurred on 19 Nov.

Speaking at a conference at Gombak District Police Headquarters, Mr Acryl Sani said the voters had health problems.

Two of the voters, both aged 85, passed away while waiting for their turn to cast their ballot at polling stations.

One of them, Sh Juhara Syed Mohamad, reached the polling station while unwell, but still wanted to cast her vote.

Shortly after voting, she reported feeling breathless and passed away at 9.30am.

Meanwhile, Tuminah Ambiah passed away before she could vote. Health Ministry personnel stationed at the voting centre pronounced her dead at the scene.

Polling agent passes away after reaching station

A third Malaysian, who was a polling agent at a booth in Kelantan, passed away yesterday (19 Nov) morning as well.

According to Kelantan Police Chief Muhamad Zaki Harun, 53-year-old Mohd Jailani Alias arrived at the polling centre at 8am. He then collapsed, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have classified the case as a sudden death, pending a post-mortem report. Mr Zaki said it was the first time a death had occurred at a Kelantan polling centre.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man grabbed a bottle of ink and pushed down a ballot box at a polling centre in Selangor. Mr Acryl Sani has confirmed that his actions are suspected of having been a result of mental illness.

Featured image adapted from Al Arabiya News.