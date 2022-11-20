M’sia Election: PH Wins 82 Seats While PN Claims 73, No Party Secures Simple Majority

Potential Hung Parliament As No Party Wins Simple Majority In Malaysia GE15

After Malaysia went to the polls on 19 Nov, there appears to be no clear winner as no coalition has formed a simple majority at the General Election.

112 seats are needed to form the next government out of the 222 contested seats.

However, as of 4.30am, Election Commission (EC) chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition had won 82 seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) with 73 seats and Barisan Nasional (BN) with 30 seats.

No coalition gained simple majority in Malaysia GE15

“Based on the results, there is no one party that managed to secure a majority of more than 50 per cent of the total seats contested,” Mr Ghani said at a press conference.

Voting in two seats, Padang Serai and Baram in Sarawak, had to be postponed as a candidate in Padang Serai had passed away, and there were floods in Baram, the New Straits Times reported.

73.89% of eligible people voted at GE15, according to Mr Ghani.

Anwar, Muhyiddin both claim they can form government after negotiations

PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim said after negotiating with other parties, he claimed to have found the support to form the government, according to The Star.

While he has not revealed the parties involved, he said he will submit the documents to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is PN’s chairman, also claimed he can form a simple majority, but would not be working with PH to do so.

He said in a press conference that PN will approach parties in Sabah and Sarawak.

This came after he retained his Pagoh seat in Johor with 35.7% of votes, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Another former prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, lost his Langkawi seat in what was his first defeat since 1969.

He garnered just 9.6% of the votes, or 4,566 votes, in a five-cornered fight, meaning he will lose his election deposit.

