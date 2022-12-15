S’pore Doctors Reportedly Seeing Up To 20% More Patients During World Cup Due To Late Nights

World Cup Sees Surge In Patients Who Visit Clinics Due To Late Nights, Doctors Say

The World Cup in Qatar is coming to a close this Sunday (18 Dec), and many fans have been staying up to catch the matches, some of which start at 3am Singapore time.

Given how late these matches are, the risk of falling ill from staying up is heightened, according to doctors and physicians that Shin Min Daily News interviewed.

One of them said staying up late can aggravate existing ailments. Another said that the body ends up more strained if one goes to work after not getting much sleep the night before.

Whatever the case, it’s probably not a coincidence that more people are visiting clinics during the World Cup season.

World Cup late nights lead to surge in patients at clinics

According to Dr Chua Guan Kiat from Chua Medical Clinic and Surgery in Bukit Batok, he’s seen about a 10% increase in patients seeking treatment for symptoms like acid reflux and headaches.

He said that these symptoms can be triggered by staying up late. Not getting enough sleep can also lead to lower immunity and an increased risk of catching the common cold.

Dr Chua expects fewer people to stay up after the World Cup is over, so they can get enough sleep. They should avoid staying up late, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Lu Zhiwei, resident physician at the Singapore College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said it is common for many locals to experience stress from work, and such patients need to seek medical treatment as they stay up late.

However, the number of such patients has increased by nearly 20%, he claimed.

“Some patients have underlying issues such as hypertension, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, or gout,” Dr Lu explained. “Their symptoms will be aggravated if they don’t get enough sleep.”

Wear a mask if you’re watching football at a crowded place

Many public places have been screening the World Cup games. Despite the late hour, crowds still arrive in droves to support their favourite teams.

Dr Theresa Yap of Yang & Yap Clinic and Surgery advised such fans to wear a mask if they’re watching the games at such locales.

“You should not visit crowded places if you feel unwell,” she warned.

With the World Cup final being held at 11pm Singapore time this Sunday (18 Dec), we expect many to burn the midnight oil for the game. Worse still, the following day is a Monday.

Do ensure that you get a good amount of rest every night, especially after the World Cup is over.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.