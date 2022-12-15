Excited World Cup Fan Served Notice From Clementi Neighbours About Shouting, She Apologises

Neighbours Give World Cup Fan Notice To Lower Volume During Late-Night Matches

As World Cup fever grips Singaporeans, many are staying up to watch and support their favourite teams late into the night.

Unfortunately, some fans can get overly excited and shout when their team scores a goal. And when it’s that late at night, it’s bound to disrupt their neighbours’ sleep.

This is what a Clementi HDB resident did when she became a little overzealous while watching Argentina take on Croatia in the semi-finals.

It led to a disgruntled neighbour pasting a notice on her floor’s lift lobby, making her feel apologetic and promising not to do it again during the final.

Neighbours ask World Cup fan in Clementi to lower volume when watching Argentina play

Speaking to MS News, the Clementi resident said she saw a written notice at her lift lobby the day after Argentina beat Croatia 3-0.

Signed by unnamed neighbours, the notice was addressed to “our lovely (neighbour)” at the resident’s unit number.

In the letter, the neighbours acknowledge that it is currently World Cup season and that it is coming to an end soon.

“But I hope we can seek your (cooperation) to lower your voice and screaming down when the match starts at 3am in the morning,” they continued.

Argentina won (three) goals against Croatia and you screamed (three) times.

Since the neighbours need to work the next day, they sought her understanding to reduce her volume when watching the upcoming games.

At the same time, they were friendly enough to wish that Argentina will win the World Cup.

Resident was joining her mother to watch football

The apologetic resident told MS News that she had only become a football fan recently. It was her 60-year-old mother who has been a fan for a while.

“She is the one always watching alone and screaming, so I wanted to accompany her,” she explained. “But then I got too excited too because I really like (Lionel) Messi.”

The Paris St Germain forward scored a penalty and made two assists during the match, including a mazy run down the right flank followed by a pass with his weak right foot to Julian Alvarez, who duly buried it past the Croatia goalkeeper.

Understandably, the fan would be excited at that stupendous performance during what is Messi’s last World Cup.

The 35-year-old star has confirmed that the 2022 World Cup will be his last.

Resident apologises for actions

After the World Cup fan saw the notice, she went and apologised to her neighbours in the unit next to hers, but they said the notice wasn’t theirs.

As it turns out, the neighbours who did live either upstairs or downstairs, but she hasn’t had a chance to apologise personally to them as she doesn’t know which unit they reside in.

Regardless, she took the opportunity to say sorry to anyone who was affected by her excitement that night and promised not to do it again, especially during the final this Sunday against France.

The final begins at 11pm Singapore time on a Sunday — we expect many people to take ‘medical leave’ the next day.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from FIFA World Cup on Facebook and @publicnoticesg on Instagram.