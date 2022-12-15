Morocco Football Player Hakim Ziyech Donates All Earnings From Representing Country To The Needy

Hakim Ziyech Donates Salary From Representing Morocco To Service Staff & People In Need

In recent weeks, the football team from Morocco has been inspiring countless people across the globe with their uplifting performance at the Qatar World Cup.

Images and videos showed players celebrating wins with their mothers and kneeling in prayer on the pitch.

Now, reports have emerged of one player – Hakim Ziyech – also going above and beyond off the pitch, exhibiting kindness towards others.

Most notably, the athlete who also plays for English Premier League (EPL) club Chelsea FC, takes nothing from his earnings for international matches.

Instead, he gives them all away to service staff and families in need.

Hakim Ziyech donates international salary to others

According to The Sun, 29-year-old Ziyech has not been keeping a single cent of his salary since he started playing for Morocco in 2015.

The British tabloid cited journalist Khalid Beydoun, who claimed that Ziyech earned S$438,587 (US$350,000) in World Cup bonuses.

Rather than keep the money for himself, he reportedly gave it all away to the needy in Morocco.

Hakim Ziyech shows compassion to everyone including teammates

As it turns out, Ziyech isn’t just kind to folks who are facing financial difficulties.

The Arabic Post states that whenever he gets called up to play for Morocco, the player doesn’t wait for the country’s football federation to provide plane tickets.

He would purportedly rent a private plane and make stops along the way to pick up his teammates from nearby countries in which their clubs are located.

When it comes to his international salary, Ziyech would reportedly give the money away as soon as he receives it.

Wherever the match takes place, he would hand some money to the ushers, luggage carriers and cleaning staff there.

Apart from the small gestures, he occasionally contributes to initiatives, having donated money to cancer patients in Morocco and helping to raise funds for the construction of a mosque.

A role model for people of all ages

Despite his somewhat celebrity status, Ziyech’s consistent acts of kindness prove that he’s a humble person at heart.

If the accounts are true, countless people have probably benefitted from his generous donations and assistance.

While not everyone may be able to give so generously, perhaps Ziyech’s compassion will inspire others to be kinder too.

And although he and the Moroccan team have lost their chance at winning the World Cup, it’s clear that they’ve already won the world’s heart.

Featured image adapted from FIFA World Cup on Facebook and @hziyech on Instagram.