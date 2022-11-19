PayPal Has S$15 Welcome Vouchers Till 30 Nov, Redeem Them At Agoda, Zalora & More

PayPal Is Offering New Users S$15 Welcome Vouchers Till 30 Nov

The last couple months of the year is usually when we might find ourselves spending a little more money, be it on vacations, Christmas presents, or lavish feasts.

So, of course, no one would blame you for wanting to find a way to save a bit on these hefty expenses.

Anyone who has ever shopped online would recognise PayPal, one of the OGs in the online payment system scene.

From now till 30 Nov, PayPal is giving new users S$15 vouchers to redeem on six brands. Keep scrolling to see what they are.

Refresh your wardrobe at ZALORA & SHEIN

With the end of the year approaching, most of us would have been filling our calendars with loads of festive events, gatherings, and – if you’re lucky – holiday plans.

This calls for cute clothes since you’ll inevitably be taking loads of #OOTD shots. You’ll get plenty of those on online boutiques ZALORA and SHEIN, which offer a huge variety of outfits and accessories for every occasion.

Have an exciting New Year’s Eve party to attend? You’ll turn every head when you strut into the room in a hot red dress.

Looking hot won’t be as important as feeling warm if you’re travelling somewhere cold, so why not get some fluffy sweaters and chic coats too.

No matter where you will be over the holidays, you can never have too many dresses for outings or even work, if you’re stuck clearing deadlines at the office.

While retail therapy may relieve some stress, exercising can help too. There’s no better motivator than new workout gear which will make you feel good while doing impossible stretches or reps.

Of course, you shouldn’t keep all that joy to yourself — both websites have products for men and children too, so you can refresh the entire family’s wardrobes together.

Feed yourself & your fam with foodpanda

Another thing you’ll be doing a lot this festive season is, of course, eating.

No gathering big or small would be complete without a sumptuous spread, so be sure to keep you and your family or guests well-fed by having foodpanda deliver a feast to your home.

Just remember to give them enough time to prepare everything if you’ve placed a particularly large order.

If you’re a whiz in the kitchen who wants to wow everyone with your culinary skills, you can also get groceries delivered to your doorstep on the platform. No more lugging everything home from the supermarket.

Plan a fun day out with Agoda & Gojek

Now that Covid-19 travel restrictions are mostly a thing of the past, it’s finally time to use up your remaining annual leave and embark on that long-awaited holiday overseas.

Agoda is where you can settle everything from your flight to your accommodation and the activities you wanna do after you’ve landed, all in one convenient place.

This will inevitably take away a lot of stress from the planning part of your trip, leaving you in a much better mood when it’s finally time to board the plane.

If jetting off to an exotic locale isn’t quite on the cards for you just yet, you can always have a little staycation right here in the Lion City, where there are loads to do as well.

Agoda has admission tickets to various attractions like Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and ArtScience Museum at slightly lower rates. Time to be a tourist in your own country.

Whether you’re heading to the airport or your staycay hotel of choice, beat the MRT and bus crowds by hitching a ride with Gojek.

Thanks to the vouchers from PayPal, you’ll feel less of a pinch when forking out the fare.

Stock up on Japanese goods with Buyee

Even if you’re not travelling to Japan any time soon, you can still feel like you went on a shopping spree there with Buyee, a proxy purchase service that orders from e-commerce giants like Rakuten, Yahoo! JAPAN, and Mercari on your behalf.

Not only does that mean that you won’t have to understand Japanese, but you’ll also be able to get your hands on items that are exclusively available there.

Since Japan is the home of many popular cartoon and anime characters, it’s a mecca for high-quality merch and figurines to add to your collection.

Even if that’s not your thing, there is an endless list of other products you can score across the different sites.

Rakuten alone has clothing, electronics, home decor, kitchenware, video games, food, and tons more.

Besides finding the exclusive items you’ve been searching for, you might surprise yourself by discovering all kinds of other things you never knew you needed.

New PayPal users get S$15 welcome vouchers

Adding all these items to your virtual cart is one thing, but checking them out without damaging your wallet is another.

Therefore, you’d be glad to know that PayPal is offering three S$5 vouchers – that’s a total of S$15 – to new users who sign up from now till 30 Nov 2022.

Each voucher can be used for a different brand, which means that you’ll get a total of S$15 off purchases across three brands.

Just to be extra clear, here are the six brands where you can redeem your PayPal Welcome Pack vouchers:

Do note that this promotion is only applicable to new PayPal users and that each user can only receive the Welcome Pack once during the campaign period. You’ll also want to redeem the vouchers ASAP as they expire on 31 Dec 2022.

To create your free account and for more information, visit PayPal’s website here.

Save a little on your shopping & holiday expenses

Some of the hottest topics these days are inflation and the upcoming GST hike, so naturally, people will be looking for ways to save money.

While this usually involves giving up little luxuries, some folks may also want to treat themselves after making it through a busy and tough year, be it with a nice new outfit or a short getaway.

Discount vouchers can certainly help to lift a bit of the financial burden, so go ahead and book or buy that thing you’ve been eyeing. You deserve it.

