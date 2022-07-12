Peacock Sashays Down Sentosa Gateway, Bus Patiently Drives Behind Runway Model

Peacock Struts Down Sentosa Gateway Road In TikTok Clip

With its vast and tall skyscrapers, Singapore often has the nickname of a “concrete jungle”, implying a lack of natural habitats for wildlife.

However, as many Singaporeans have discovered, our country is also home to plenty of animals.

One such example, a proud peacock, was seen in a TikTok clip sashaying down the Sentosa Gateway, which connects Sentosa Island to the mainland.

Trailing slowly behind it was an SBS Transit bus, which despite its undoubtedly busy schedule continued to inch forward patiently.

Peacock turns Sentosa Gateway into its runway

On Sunday (10 Jul), TikTok user @engineerkhaled posted a 15-second clip showing the peacock casually marching down Sentosa Gateway.

It almost appears as though the bus is escorting the bird as it moves slowly, careful to not hurt it. Some bus passengers can also be seen observing the peacock from the front of the vehicle.

Whether the peacock was on its way home, on a route march, or imagining itself as Singapore’s Next Top Bus Lane Model is anyone’s guess.

What we can observe from the short clip, nevertheless, is the patience of the bus driver even as the peacock made its merry way down its own personal catwalk. Or should we say birdwalk?

Anyway, patience and road users don’t always go hand-in-hand, so this was certainly a nice sight to behold.

Sentosa has a substantial peacock population

While some comments on the TikTok clip guessed that the scene took place near the zoo, it is not the only place that’s home to peacocks in Singapore.

In fact, according to the Sentosa website, there is a substantial peacock – collectively known as peafowl – population of more than 60 on the island full of attractions.

It is believed to be the largest gathering of peafowls in a single location here.

Hence, it’s unsurprising to observe these feathered friends going about their daily lives among us humans in the vicinity of Sentosa Island.

Of course, this now seems to apply to Sentosa Gateway as well.

Kudos to bus driver for being patient

With a bus full of passengers and a schedule to keep, the driver could have easily been more impatient and driven past the peacock, potentially scaring or hurting it.

However, the bus captain chose the safer and more compassionate option, proceeding at a slower pace to avoid any harm.

It’s a commendable action. And, as a bonus, perhaps the passengers would have felt like they were on a zoo bus tour as well.

Featured image adapted from @engineerkhaled on TikTok.