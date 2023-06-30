Pedestrian Dies In CTE Tunnel Accident Involving Car, Driver Assisting Police With Investigations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pedestrian Dies In CTE Tunnel Accident Near Cairnhill Circle Exit

A fatal accident occurred early Thursday morning (29 June) along the Central Expressway (CTE), claiming the life of a male pedestrian.

The incident reportedly happened near the Cairnhill Circle exit sometime before 6am.

The victim is believed to have died as a result of a collision with a car travelling along the tunnel.

Investigations are now ongoing and the driver of the car is currently assisting the police.

Pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene of CTE accident

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police arrived on the scene after being alerted to the accident at 6am, according to TODAY.

They were informed that it had taken place between a car and a pedestrian along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Subsequently, an SCDF paramedic pronounced the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, dead on the scene.

The police also identified the driver of the car involved, who is a 35-year-old male.

CTE tunnel passerby captures aftermath of tragic accident

The accident gained attention on TikTok after a passerby shared a video capturing the aftermath.

User @ryesman posted a clip revealing what they saw when they drove by the scene in the tunnel.

Authorities appeared to have cordoned off one lane, which was occupied by a recovery truck and police vehicles.

The video also showed two white cars, a sedan, and a sports utility vehicle (SUV), along with police officers and an ambulance in said lane.

Additionally, the SUV’s bonnet seemed to have a dent in it.

There was also a white sheet on the ground next to two police motorcycles.

This possibly marks where the collision took place.

The driver of the car is currently assisting with police investigations, which are now ongoing.

Unclear how pedestrian winded up in CTE tunnel

The incident has raised questions regarding how the victim ended up in the expressway tunnel, due to the fact that such areas are off-limits to pedestrians.

It is worth noting that pedestrians are not allowed on all expressways and in tunnels, as stated on the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s OneMotoring website.

At the moment, it remains unclear how the pedestrian wound up in the CTE tunnel.

In any case, we would like to remind everyone to remain attentive on the road and adhere to traffic regulations at all times.

MS News extends our condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.