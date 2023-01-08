KIA & Mercedes Speed Along CTE Before Crashing In Tunnel, 1 Suffers Minor Injuries

2 Cars Crash In CTE Tunnel Near Havelock Road Exit On 6 Jan

Once it’s past midnight, it can be common to see daredevil drivers speeding on main roads, as there is usually little to no traffic. Take the three cars caught darting down Orchard Road last Christmas, for example.

Another speeding incident occurred on Friday (6 Jan), with two cars spotted rushing along the CTE at breakneck speeds.

Both vehicles eventually crashed along the tunnel near the Havelock Road exit, sustaining significant damage.

The incident slowed traffic down considerably. Workers later helped to clear the debris and free up the underpass for traffic to move smoothly again.

2 cars speed along CTE & crash in tunnel

A video of the incident was posted to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, stating that it occurred on 6 Jan.

At around 1.12am, two cars, a KIA Forte and a Mercedes Hatchback, were sighted speeding down the CTE.

Shortly after, both vehicles crashed in a tunnel at the Havelock Road exit. One of the cars had collided with the pillar, sustaining significant damage to its rear.

The bumper was so severely damaged from the crash that the licence plate got ripped off.

The other vehicle had turned turtle. The footage showed a man in a black shirt and blue shorts talking to construction workers.

Accident causes traffic to slow to a crawl

According to the OP, the accident had reportedly slowed down traffic significantly in the tunnel.

They said workers helping out with road works in the area rendered their assistance in clearing the wreckage.

In the footage, these workers can be seen ushering traffic to continue moving through the tunnel.

Eventually, traffic was able to resume in Lane 2 of the underpass.

In response to MS News’ queries, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to an accident along CTE towards AYE before the Havelock Road exit at around 1.30am.

They assessed a person for minor injuries, who subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.