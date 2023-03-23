M’sian-Registered Car Knocks Down Pedestrian In Jurong West, Man Passes Away 2 Days Later

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pedestrian Passes Away After Accident In Jurong West On 21 Mar

A pedestrian passed away two days after a vehicle knocked him down in Jurong West.

He was initially conscious when conveyed to the hospital but reportedly died today (23 Mar).

The driver of the vehicle in question is assisting police with investigations.

Malaysian-registered car knocks down pedestrian in Jurong West

According to The Straits Times (ST), the accident happened on Tuesday (21 Mar).

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV shared footage of the accident yesterday (22 Mar).

In the clip, a white Toyota Vellfire with a Malaysian licence plate turned right into Jurong West Street 65 and was driving straight when a man appeared by the roadside to the left.

He kept walking even as the vehicle approached, possibly unaware of the oncoming car. It’s also unclear if the driver noticed.

The vehicle then collided with the pedestrian and knocked him down, causing him to fall towards the kerb.

The driver subsequently stopped his vehicle and stepped out to check on the victim.

Pedestrian passes away 2 days later

ST reported that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received an alert regarding the incident at about 9.20am that day.

The pedestrian was allegedly conscious when paramedics conveyed him to National University Hospital (NUH).

However, the police later informed that the 47-year-old passed away on Thursday (23 Mar).

The 41-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is apparently assisting with police investigations.

As details surrounding the incident are scarce, we urge everyone to avoid speculating about them.

For now, MS News extends our sincere condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. We’re truly sorry for your loss.

