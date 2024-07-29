32 hawker stalls in Penang catch fire, no injuries reported

Major fire breaks out at Penang hawker centre

A major fire broke out at a beachside hawker centre in Batu Ferringhi, Penang, destroying 32 stalls.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department in Penang, the fire was put out in under four hours. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue station said it was alerted to the fire just before 2pm on Sunday (28 July).

Firefighters from Bagan Jermal and Teluk Bahang were deployed. They found 32 hawker stalls measuring 100 sq ft each on fire.

According to the New Straits Times, Operations Commander Mohamad Rafizi Arafpin said the fire was put out in under four hours.

“Damage to the stalls is estimated at 80%, and to the motorcycles at 90%,” he added.

The fire was extinguished by 5.55pm.

Images of the fire reveal extensive damage to the hawker stalls.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

