Fire breaks out at Newton Hawker Centre after cooking was left unattended, 2 taken to hospital

A hawker stall at Newton Food Centre caught fire on Sunday (24 March), shortly after the dinner peak hours.

The blaze was reportedly caused by food that was left unattended while cooking.

Video footage of the incident was shared on various social media platforms, showing smoke billowing out of the food centre.

As a result of the incident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed two people to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

On Sunday, videos of a fire at the popular Newton Food Centre started surfacing on social media.

A clip on TikTok showed the view of the situation from across the road.

An orange glow had engulfed one of the units, and firefighters were in the midst of putting out the fire with water hoses.

Another video on Facebook showed the incident from the inside of the hawker centre.

In this video, patrons were standing around at the open area in the centre of the eatery wondering what was going on as smoke consumed the vicinity.

It also showed SCDF firefighters attending to the blaze at the scene as the fire alarm blared in the background.

Blaze likely due to cooking that was left unsupervised

Responding to queries from MS News, SCDF confirmed it received an alert to a fire at 500 Clemenceau Avenue North, which is the address of the food centre, at around 9.30pm on 24 March.

The fire involved the kitchen exhaust duct of one of the stalls, it said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was most likely a result of food left unsupervised while cooking.

Firefighters subsequently put out the blaze using hose reels.

The SCDF later conveyed two people to Singapore General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

