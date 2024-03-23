Car engine catches fire on PIE near Paya Lebar, causes jam till Kallang

Car catches fire on PIE towards Changi, no reported injuries

On Saturday (23 March), a car caught fire along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), leading to a congestion that extended beyond two hours.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the blaze involved the engine of the car.

Car on fire seen on 23 March afternoon

An MS News reader said they caught sight of the fire at about 3.50pm on Saturday (23 March).

The burning car was seen on the PIE towards Changi Airport, near the exit leading to Paya Lebar Road.

A video shared by the source, taken from a car travelling in the opposite direction, initially showed a large plume of smoke — the first clue about the inferno.

A few people were also spotted standing by the side of the expressway, along with another vehicle.

As the car approached closer, a raging fire could be seen through the foliage.

When the car passed the scene, it became apparent that the fire came from a vehicle that had almost been totally engulfed by the blaze.

Car fire causes PIE jam to Kallang

The eyewitness told MS News that the fire caused a substantial jam on the PIE.

Cars were backed up all the way to Kallang — a distance of about 2km.

This was confirmed by the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account, which posted at 3.54pm referring to an accident that took place after the Paya Lebar Road exit.

In an update at 3.59pm, LTA said there was congestion till the Kallang Way exit.

As of 5.23pm, the congestion had not cleared up yet, LTA indicated.

At 6.10pm — more than two hours after the accident — there was still heavy traffic on the PIE after Paya Lebar.

Fire involved engine of car: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said it was alerted at about 3.40pm to a fire in that location.

“The fire involved the engine compartment of a car,” it added.

The SCDF extinguished the fire using two water jets and found that there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also read: BMW Car Catches Fire On PIE, 50-Year-Old Man Taken To Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mittens Koh.