BMW Car Catches Fire On PIE, 50-Year-Old Man Taken To Hospital

BMW Car In Flames On PIE, Driver Taken To Hospital

On Sunday (12 Feb), a BMW car caught on fire along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport.

Social media videos show the car in flames in the middle of the road.

Police told The Straits Times (ST) that they’d been alerted to a car that had skidded along the expressway at around 4.40pm.

A 50-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Social media clips show BMW car in flames on PIE

A TikTok video posted by user @sumonsumon666 shows a car in the middle with black smoke billowing from it.

The area appears to be after Pasir Laba Road.

A tyre can be seen a distance away from the burning car.

As the vehicle the OP is on draws nearer to the scene, we see that the car is mostly engulfed in flames.

The clip ends shortly after.

The cause of the fire and accident is unknown currently, although, from the clips, the BMW appears to be the only car involved.

50-year-old man taken conscious to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire was put out using two dry powder extinguishers and a hose reel.

They added that the man was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Investigations are ongoing.

