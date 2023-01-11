7 Men Speed Up To 173km/h On PIE, Receive Maximum 18 Months’ Driving Bans

7 Men Plead Guilty To Driving Recklessly On PIE, Receive Driving Bans

Driving recklessly, including speeding, can compromise the safety of drivers, passengers, and other road users. Seven men probably did not have this in mind when they drove on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at speeds between 137km/h and 173km/h.

They were reportedly part of a convoy of 30 cars that drove above the speed limit of 90km/h.

Since then, the men have pleaded guilty to their charges. They received fines and driving bans of up to 18 months.

Over 30 people involved in speeding incident along PIE

Before the incident, the men and several others talked about going for a “leisure drive” on messaging platforms Telegram and WhatsApp, reports The Straits Times (ST). They discussed the routes to take and when to meet.

Around 2am on 27 Feb 2022, over 30 people gathered near Turf Club Road. Later, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured a convoy of cars speeding along the PIE.

Two videos of the cars speeding were also uploaded on Facebook and received many views.

Men plead guilty & receive driving bans

According to the prosecutor, the reckless driving was intentional, and the men considered it a “joyride”, quoted ST.

As they were speeding in a convoy of over 30 cars, this increased the risks of collision with one another and other road users.

Furthermore, the men could have caused serious injury and damage to property. Besides that, the gathering could have turned into an illegal racing event, she added.

Each of the men eventually pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle recklessly.

Two of them were fined S$5,000 and received 18-month driving bans, as they were repeat offenders. The other five men were fined S$3,000 and received 15-month driving bans.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.