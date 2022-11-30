9 Men Charged With Speeding Up To 155km/h On CTE, Face Fines & Jailtime

9 Men Charged With Speeding Up To 155km/h Along CTE On 27 Feb

Dangerous driving poses a real threat not just to the drivers but also to other unsuspecting road users who adhere to safety rules.

Nine men recently faced the consequences of such actions after they were charged with speeding on the Central Expressway (CTE).

Travelling in a group, the men drove their vehicles at speeds of between 137km/h and 155km/h.

As it stands, the police have arrested 16 men for their involvement in the late-night fiasco. The other seven are still under investigation.

9 men aged between 25 to 38 charged for speeding along CTE

According to The Straits Times (ST), police arrested nine men between the ages of 25 and 38 for driving along the CTE at high speeds that posed a danger to the public.

The incident apparently happened at around 2am on 27 Feb 2022.

Out of those charged, three of them have previous convictions for similar offences.

As repeat offenders, they will face more serious punishment if the court finds them guilty.

7 out of 16 men arrested still under investigation

Even though conditions did not make it easy for the police to identify the culprits, the authorities used a combination of police cameras and CCTV footage to track down the culprits, reported TODAY.

Thereafter, the Traffic Police successfully arrested 16 men on 9 Mar for their suspected involvement.

While the court has only charged nine of them, the police are still investigating the other seven for their involvement.

In light of the arrests, the police remind the public that they take a stern view of such dangerous road behaviour, quoted ST.

As they risk other road users’ lives, the police remain committed to taking tough enforcement action against errant motorists.

For driving dangerously, those convicted can be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed for up to a year.

Repeat offenders will have the maximum penalties doubled.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from YouTube, for illustration purposes only.