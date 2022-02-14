PIE Accident Involving Car & 7 Motorcycles On 13 Feb

We typically see motorcyclists stopping at road shoulders during a heavy downpour to prepare their raincoats or wait out the rain.

On Sunday (13 Feb) afternoon, when it was raining heavily, a car came crashing into a group of motorcyclists parked at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) road shoulder.

1 motorcyclist was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, and another was assessed for minor injuries.

The 48-year-old driver was later arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

Car collides into motorcycles parked along PIE road shoulder

According to ROADS.sg’s Facebook post, a car collided with a group of motorcyclists parked along the PIE road shoulder.

A video of the accident later made rounds on social media. It showed motorcyclists standing along the side of the expressway.

Many motorcycles were seen collapsed on top of one another. Some were seen checking up on a lady sitting on the ground barefooted.

Further up ahead, a motorcycle was seen lying on its side amongst the debris, right next to the car.

The video then panned to the drain next to the expressway, where a man was seen lying in it.

1 person conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the road traffic accident along PIE towards Changi after Bedok North exit at about 3.50pm on 13 Feb.

They conveyed a 44-year-old male motorcyclist to Changi General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries but subsequently refused conveyance.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 48-year-old car driver was later arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are now ongoing.

Drive carefully & slow down on rainy days

During rainy days when the roads are wet and slippery, it’s all the more important for all motorists to observe road safety and slow down.

Things could’ve turned out a lot worse, and we’re glad most of the motorcyclists managed to avoid getting hurt.

MS News wishes those injured in this accident a speedy recovery ahead.

