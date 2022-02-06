Newton Temperature Of 22.5°C At 4.06pm Is Lowest For The Day

If you were out and about this afternoon, you might have noticed that we had quite a wet Sunday.

Thundery showers that were predicted for early Feb broke out across the island, bringing sweater weather back to us.

Once again, no place was cooler than Newton, which has a habit of notching remarkable lows in temperature.

This time round, the area recorded a chilly 22.5°C.

This happened as heavy rain blanketed Singapore in the afternoon.

Lowest recorded temp for Sun

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website at weather.gov.sg, the lowest recorded temperature for Sunday (6 Feb) was 22.5°C.

This notable low was detected in Newton at 4.06pm.

Even our highest temperature today was relatively low, at 30.1°C recorded in Sentosa Island.

Chilly weather lasted 30 mins

Apparently, the climate at Newton was already fairly brisk in the 1st half of the day, ranging from 25-28°C.

However, close to 3.45pm it took a sharp turn downwards, plunging to 22.5°C.

The chilly weather lasted just about 30 minutes, though, going up to a slightly more normal (but still cool) 24°C at about 4.30pm.

Heavy rain in the late afternoon

The drop in temperature was possibly caused by the heavy rain that fell over Singapore in the late afternoon.

According to MSS’ rain map, Singapore experienced heavy rainfall over certain areas in the afternoon. One of those was the town area at about 4pm.

Check out the pink areas in the map:

The scattered showers that began at 2pm evolved into strong thunderstorms from 3pm, with rain falling through to 4pm.

Cloudy on Sunday morning

While it was relatively dry on Sunday morning to early afternoon, netizens posted photos of cloudy skies with rain threatening to burst through.

A woman said it was “gloomy”, with the sun struggling to peek out from behind the thick clouds.

Finally, the skies turned darker as the rain started approaching.

At about 5pm, the light rain plus some sun created a stunning full rainbow in Tampines.

By 10pm, the rain had stopped, leaving heavy cloud cover across Singapore.

Despite the dark, the clouds can still be seen in the night sky.

A good Sunday for a nap

Rain is always good news for those who like air-con weather, and since it’s a Sunday, Singaporeans may opt to take a nap at home.

For those in Newton, this might be par for the course, especially as the temperature there has been known to go down as low as 21°C in the middle of the night.

If you’re out and about, remember to arm yourself with an umbrella, and bring a sweater if you’re sensitive to the cold.

