Woman dies in Penang flood caused by Mid-Autumn Festival storm

Woman drowns in drainage culvert amidst Penang flood

On Tuesday (17 Sept), a woman tragically drowned in a drainage culvert approximately 2m deep on a mountain in Penang, Malaysia.

The state of Penang has been severely impacted by a storm during the Mid-Autumn Festival, resulting in flooding at 71 locations across the region.

The torrential rain also affected Bukit Juru, where the woman was found dead in the culvert beside the mountain road.

Body found by hiker

Mr Zhou, a 63-year-old hiker, reported receiving a call from a friend around 12.15pm about the discovery of the deceased.

“I advised him to rescue the person immediately, but he informed me that there were no signs of life,” Mr Zhou said. “My friend then went directly to the Forestry Department office to report the incident.”

Upon receiving the report, police and fire rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene for recovery and investigation.

The Star reported that rescuers retrieved the body of the victim, identified as 50-year-old Oh Ai Chin, about 5km away from Cherok To’kun around 1pm.

It’s believed that she was hiking when she fell into the culvert.

The body was later transported to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are also conducting an investigation into the incident.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.