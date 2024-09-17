Man & pregnant wife rescued by passersby after tree falls onto car in M’sia

Strong winds cause large tree to fall onto parked car in Malaysia

On Tuesday (17 Sept) at around 9am, strong winds in Butterworth, Penang, Malaysia uprooted a large tree, causing it to fall into a car stopped at a traffic light.

At the time, a man and his 6-month pregnant wife, who had been driving, were in the vehicle.

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, the pregnant woman said she had seen the tree beginning to fall but events unfolded too quickly.

Before she could react, the massive tree had already crushed their vehicle.

Priest pulls couple out of crushed car

After the tree crushed the car, the pregnant woman was unable to move the vehicle.

The couple could also not open the car windows.

Fortunately, a priest from a nearby Hindu temple saw the accident and pulled the couple out of the vehicle.

“Otherwise, the consequences would have been disastrous,” said the pregnant woman.

She shared that they had just dropped their children at their nanny’s house and were on the way back to work when the incident occurred.

At the time, there were also other vehicles that were waiting at the traffic light.

The car was severely dented, but the couple were uninjured.

Fallen tree weighed at least one tonne

Upon receiving the report, the fire department rushed to the scene for cleanup.

By the time they arrived, the couple had already been rescued.

Firefighters at the scene estimated that the fallen tree weighed at least one tonne.

It also spanned across both sides of the road, making it impossible for vehicles to pass.

