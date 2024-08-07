Student in M’sia struck by fallen tree on his way to school, dies of serious injuries

Student in M’sia dies after tree fell & struck him

At around 7am on Tuesday (6 August), a 17-year-old student in Kampung Charuk Sireh, Sik District in Malaysia, was struck by a fallen tree while riding a motorcycle to school, reported Oriental Daily News.

The student, Mohamad Ashif, reportedly succumbed to his serious injuries.

Sik District Police Chief Abdullasah said Ashif was a high school student who was on his way to school at the time of the incident.

Police confirmed there were no signs of foul play

The victim’s mother, a 46-year-old civil servant, received the news from her husband while on her way to work in Sungai Petani.

Both parents rushed to Sik Hospital, where they were informed by medical personnel that their son had died in the accident.

The chief added that upon investigating the scene, the police confirmed there were no criminal elements involved.

The body of Ashif has been sent for an autopsy, reported Oriental Daily News.

