Woman dies in Thailand after falling 15m when tree hits suspension bridge at zipline park

Woman dies after tree falls on suspension bridge at zipline park

On Thursday (1 August), the Erawan Rescue Centre team was alerted to an accident involving a couple from China at the Jungle Flight Chiang Mai, a zipline adventure park in Doi Saket District.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 46-year-old man, Mr Liu Yang, injured with broken bones after being hit by a fallen tree.

His 44-year-old wife, Ms Jing Chen, unfortunately died at the scene, according to MGR Online.

Victims fall 15m after tree topples bridge

A witness said that the victims, who were tourists, were returning to the park’s office from their zip line adventure session when the incident occurred.

While walking on the suspension bridge, a tree unexpectedly collapsed onto it, causing both to plummet 15 metres to the ground.

It is believed that the tree fall was due to heavy rain that occurred in the area over the last several days, which caused the soil to become waterlogged and resulted in a landslide that uprooted the tree.

Ms Jing reportedly succumbed to her injuries while being conveyed to Doi Saket Hospital

As for Mr Liu, he was sent to Chiangmai Ram Hospital in Muang District where he was treated for a broken arm and leg.

Tourists to receive insurance benefit

On Friday (2 August), Tourist Police Deputy Chief Pongsiam Meekanthong and junior officers visited Mr Liu at the hospital.

The attraction carries accident insurance that covers up to one million baht (S$37,700) in the event of death and up to 500,000 baht (S$18,790) for injuries sustained by tourists, reported Thai PBS.

Thai officials have contacted the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai for assistance with the family, including looking after the couple’s young son until the father was discharged.

Further investigations are underway, and the establishment was urged to exercise extra caution against natural hazards.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online.