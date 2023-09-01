African Penguin Named Ben From S’pore Zoo Dies Aged 14, Suffered From Respiratory Tract Lumps

14-Year-Old African Penguin Ben From Singapore Zoo Dies

The death of an animal can sometimes be as painful as that of a person’s, especially if said animal was well-loved by the public during its lifetime.

As such, Singaporeans and wildlife enthusiasts were saddened to hear that Ben, an African penguin that resided at Singapore Zoo, had died.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve shared a video of the sad news as well as details surrounding Ben’s final days.

The 14-year-old penguin had suffered from respiratory tract lumps, and while he received intensive treatment, his condition continued to worsen.

To ease his suffering, his care team and vets eventually made the difficult decision to put him to sleep.

Care team & vets let Ben die under anaesthesia after condition worsened

On Tuesday (29 Aug), Mandai Wildlife Reserve broke the news on social media that Ben, a 14-year-old African penguin at Singapore Zoo, had died.

Ravan, one of the members of the penguin care team that had overseen Ben’s treatment, delivered the sad news.

Stating that he was “extremely saddened”, Ravan went on to share that Ben had been diagnosed with masses in his respiratory tract.

Following the diagnosis, Ben received intensive treatment and tireless care from everyone involved.

Unfortunately, a CT scan later revealed that his condition had worsened despite the treatment.

As a result, Ben had reached a point where his discomfort was no longer tolerable.

Together, the penguin care team and vets then made the tough but necessary decision to let Ben pass on while he was under anaesthesia.

“Ben himself was a fighter, but sometimes even the strength of these combined efforts is just not enough,” said Ravan.

African penguin was one of the most approachable & loved among flock

Reflecting on Ben’s life, Ravan shared that he was a role model for the penguins of Singapore Zoo.

Not only was he one of the most approachable ones, but he was also often involved in many presentations, events, and programmes.

His amiable nature endeared him to many children and adults, so much so that they would offer him toys and engage in animal enrichment programmes with him.

The same could be said of his mate, Bella, with whom Ben was with a long time.

Animal lovers will likely know that when penguins mate, it is for life, and that is the case for African penguins as well.

With Ben gone, the penguin care team is now turning its attention to Bella to ensure she is comfortable and secure.

To end the announcement on a bittersweet note, Ravan said, “Ben lived a full and loved life with us at Singapore Zoo, and we will miss him”.

Singaporeans mourn penguin & praise Singapore Zoo for treatment efforts

Naturally, the news of Ben’s demise left many Singaporeans and fans of Singapore Zoo upset.

At the same time, many were grateful for the love and care Ben received up until his last days.

One commenter imagined that Ben is “running free” in penguin heaven now, and empathised with Ravan for his loss. They also thanked him for all the care he has given Ben.

Meanwhile, another user thanked Mandai Wildlife Reserve for the love they have shown Ben, as well as for maintaining transparency and accountability in how they have cared for him.

In return, Mandai Wildlife Reserve expressed gratitude for their kind words.

Some also wondered how Bella was coping, and one commenter hoped that she was doing okay.

Our thoughts are now with Bella and the penguin care team of Singapore Zoo. May Ben rest in peace.

