Oyen Cat Rescued After M’sia Private Jet Crash Dies, Wounds Caused Infection To Spread Faster

Oyen Cat Rescued From Private Plane Crash Site In Malaysia Has Died

On 17 Aug, Malaysians were shaken by tragedy after a private jet crashed onto a highway in Selangor.

The accident took the lives of 10, which included all six passengers on the plane, its two pilots, and two motorists who were passing by.

Sadly, the death toll has now risen to 11, following the news that Oyen Elmina, a cat rescued from the plane crash site, has also died.

A ginger cat named for the township near the crash site, Oyen succumbed to an infection that had spread quickly due to its injuries.

Oyen tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV)

Yesterday (27 Aug), Zul Erwan Veterinary Clinic, which nursed Oyen back to health when it was first rescued, announced via Instagram that it had passed away.

In the caption, the clinic revealed that Oyen had tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), the equivalent of AIDS for cats.

The virus compromised Oyen’s immune system. Furthermore, complications from spinal wounds that it sustained from the crash caused the infection to spread faster.

As a result, Oyen had been getting increasingly weaker. Despite the veterinary team’s best efforts, it could not hold on and took its last breath yesterday.

The veterinary clinic then ended the message by thanking everyone who had prayed for the rescued cat.

Oyen was first rescued by ambulance crew at plane crash site

Oyen first gained the public’s attention and adoration when it was discovered by a Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) ambulance crew on duty at the plane crash site.

The crew brought Oyen to Zul Erwan Veterinary Clinic, which promptly shared a video and photos of the ginger cat in recovery.

Based on the way Oyen’s photos were censored, it is likely that it had initially suffered wounds on its torso.

In a comment under the same post, the clinic updated its followers that it was in stable condition and had a healthy appetite.

Even so, it was still undergoing treatment, with staff continuing to monitor its wounds.

Two days later (21 Aug), Zul Erwan Veterinary Clinic shared that it had received plenty of requests to adopt Oyen.

Nonetheless, Oyen had already been taken in at that point by one of the ambulance crew members who rescued it.

As recently as last Wednesday (23 Aug), things appeared to be looking up for the rescued cat when the clinic posted a new photo of it with representatives of the ambulance crew.

Fans of Oyen mourn its death

Oyen’s death came as a shock to Malaysians, many of whom had grown fond of the cat after hearing its miraculous rescue story.

They took to Oyen’s death announcement post to mourn its passing while expressing gratitude to Dr Zul Erwan and the ambulance crew for giving it a second chance at life.

One commenter said that thanks to them, Oyen left knowing that it was loved and did not have to die alone.

Another Instagram user echoed their sentiments, saying that Oyen felt love from the kind-hearted doctor, even if it was just for a fleeting moment.

They also said that Oyen will tell tales about the plane crash and the doctor’s kindness in the afterlife.

One other follower hoped that Oyen can rest in peace, adding that they will miss it.

MS News extends our condolences to Oyen’s owner and the Zul Erwan Veterinary Clinic for their loss. May Oyen find peace in the afterlife.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.