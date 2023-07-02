People’s Park Food Centre Reopens After Upgrading Works, Now Has Anti-Bird & Anti-Pest Features

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

People’s Park Food Centre Reopens After 3-Month Renovation Works

People’s Park Food Centre recently reopened following upgrading and repair works that lasted three months.

It welcomed diners back to its premises on Saturday (1 July), who marvelled at the refreshed appearance and improved facilities.

These include new anti-bird and anti-pest features that address previous concerns involving birds and rats in the food centre.

Now that the works are done, MS News paid People’s Park Food Centre a visit to check out its new amenities.

Refreshed dining area with anti-pest features

Among the first things we noticed was how fresh the hawker centre looked. The refurbished dining area now boasts clean tables and white walls, replacing the dated and old look from before.

On top of that, it also has a new outdoor seating area for those who wish to have an al fresco dining experience.

To combat the issue of birds in the dining area, the hawker centre has put up anti-bird nettings along its overhead fixtures.

They have also installed metal panels that prevent rats from coming in contact with the stalls and dining area. These panels stretch to the ceiling.

Prior to the upgrades, rodents could chew their way into the stalls, posing a food safety risk.

Hawkers happy with upgrades & hope cleanliness will be maintained

Speaking to MS News on Sunday (2 July), many patrons of the refurbished People’s Park Food Centre expressed their satisfaction.

The owner of Sea Sean Rice Stall, 62-year-old Madam May Yeoh, recounted when birds would fly in. She said they would swoop in to peck at leftover food if left on the tables for too long.

She said that people could also hear rats scurrying around in the ceilings before the upgrades.

“They can sneak into the shops, and there was no way to stop them 100%.”

Madam Yeoh shared that business has been better since the reopening. People used to have a negative perception of the food centre, but more people have been visiting the last two days.

Mr Chong, a 70-year-old hawker running Loh Mei Specialist, hopes this new level of cleanliness can be maintained as time passes.

He also noted that there are no birds for now, but it is possible they could adapt to the new settings over time and find their way around the new bird-free features.

Patrons equally pleased

70-year-old retiree Ramu is a regular who visits the hawker centre once a week. He seems happy with the improvements.

He pointed out that the floors used to be slippery and posed a danger to seniors. Now, it is much cleaner.

The ventilation of the place has also improved, said Ramu.

The last time Madam Goh Mai Goek was here was about eight years ago. The 70-year-old Jurong resident used to visit with her late husband, but lately has not had the chance to until now.

The retiree, who is accompanied by her daughter, noticed a big difference at the food centre post-renovation works.

“It was very hot and very dirty back then,” Madam Goh recalled.

“There used to be a lot of pigeons, too. We would basically be eating with the birds.”

During this visit, Madam Goh said the new features are “very good” and hopes to come with more friends soon.

People’s Park Food Centre closed since April for renovation works

People’s Park Food Centre was closed for three months to undergo renovation, starting from 1 Apr.

A banner by the Jalan Besar Town Council informed patrons and nearby residents of the closure until 30 June.

At the time, many expressed relief, saying it was high time the run-down hawker centre was upgraded in light of alleged hygiene issues.

