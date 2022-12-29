Woman Allegedly Finds Cigarette Butt In Mala From Chinatown Stall, Lodges Report With SFA

Woman Finds Cigarette Butt In Mala Bought From Chinatown Stall, Staff Claims It’s Chilli

For those who love spicy food, there’s nothing quite like enjoying a piping hot bowl of mala. But one woman got more than she bargained for when she found that her mala bought from a stall in Chinatown was extra smoky.

On Monday (26 Dec) at about 2pm, 30-year-old PeiYi visited her favourite mala stall at People’s Park Food Centre with her three-year-old daughter.

However, when she was almost done with the dish, she noticed that there was a cigarette butt amongst the dried chilli.

Aghast, PeiYi lodged a report with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Finds cigarette butt amongst chilli in mala

On Tuesday (27 Dec), PeiYi shared on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that she went to dine at her favourite mala stall near People’s Park Food Centre.

However, just as she reached the end of her meal, she noticed something amiss.

Sitting there in the abundance of dark red dried chilli was a brown cigarette butt.

In pictures, there appeared to be Chinese characters in red on it.

Speaking to MS News, PeiYi said she was disgusted and shocked upon the discovery.

Staff claims it’s part of dried chilli

PeiYi then approached one of the stall’s staff to inform them about the cigarette butt.

However, the female staff allegedly told her it was part of the dried red chilli.

Her attitude was also said to be dismissive, quickly turning away to attend to another customer.

Not wanting to start an argument with her daughter there, PeiYi snapped pictures of the cigarette butt in her dish and left the stall.

She told MS News that this was not her first time having mala there. Their affordable prices and tasty food were the reason she would always patronise the stall when she was in the area.

However, in view of her recent experience, PeiYi said it’s likely she may never return to the stall anymore.

Lodges report with SFA

PeiYi has lodged a report with SFA about the incident.

In the comments section, she claimed that an agency spokesperson had contacted her and acknowledged that the foreign object in her food seemed like a cigarette butt.

PeiYi also claimed that an investigation will be conducted by the agency.

MS News has reached out to SFA for more information.