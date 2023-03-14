People’s Park Food Centre To Close For 3-Month Renovation, S’poreans Say It’s A Long Time Coming

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

People’s Park Food Centre Closing For Renovation From 1 Apr

People’s Park Food Centre made the news last month when a diner filmed a rat running around the premises.

The video understandably raised concerns regarding the overall hygiene standards of the hawker centre.

Recently, a Facebook user revealed that the Chinatown food centre would soon be closed for three months.

In response to the announcement, many netizens expressed their relief.

Food centre will undergo repairs & redecoration

On Monday (13 Mar), a Facebook user announced the closure of the People’s Park Food Centre on the Can Eat! Hawker Food group.

A large banner by Jalan Besar Town Council informed residents and patrons of the important update.

Based on the banner, the food centre will close for three months starting 1 Apr.

Additionally, it stated that operations would resume on 1 July.

National Environment Agency (NEA) confirms that the food centre will be closed for Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) Work.

Based on the announcement, the food centre, indicated as Blk 32 New Market Road, will close from 1 Apr to 30 June.

Singaporeans relieved by the announcement

In response to the news, Singaporeans seemed relieved and pointed out that cleanliness has been neglected at the food centre.

Furthermore, another commenter echoed their sentiments, stating that the closure was “long overdue”.

Meanwhile, one netizen asserted that People’s Park Food Centre is Chinatown’s “dirtiest” hawker centre.

The commenter urged patrons to take responsibility for the hygiene of the food centre once it reopens.

