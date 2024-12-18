Perfectly round egg fetches S$340 at UK auction, proceeds aid mental health charity

Perfectly round egg found in box of eggs costing S$3.40 auctioned for S$340

A perfectly round egg has made headlines after being sold at auction for £200 (approximately S$340) — an egg-cellent mark-up from its original cost.

The rare discovery was made by a woman in Scotland in August when she purchased a £1.99 (S$3.40) box of 15 eggs from an Asda supermarket, The Daily Mail reported.

Among them, she found the unusual spherical egg.

Recognising its rarity, she contacted the British auction house Thomson Roddick Callan, which subsequently put the egg up for sale.

Spontaneous purchase turned charity gift

In the same month, Berkshire resident Ed Pownall acquired the egg for £150 (approximately S$260) after what he described as a spontaneous purchase following a few pints.

To preserve the egg, Mr Pownall had it “blown”, a process where the egg’s contents are removed while keeping its shell intact.

Later, in December, he decided to donate the egg to the Oxford-based charity Iuventas Foundation, which initially thought the donation was a prank.

Roz Rapp, a spokeswoman for the foundation, was initially sceptical about the donation but decided to accept it after a friend shared a news article about the egg.

The egg was auctioned on 11 Dec and fetched £200 (around S$340) from an unnamed buyer — more than 1,500 times its original value.

Proceeds from the sale will support young people aged 13 to 25 struggling with mental health issues, according to Ms Rapp.

This isn’t the first time a spherical egg has garnered attention.

In 2015, a chicken named Ping Pong laid a perfectly round egg that sold for £480 (S$820) on eBay, with proceeds going to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

