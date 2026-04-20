S’pore pet shop accused of unlicensed boarding & unsanitary conditions, denies claims & says posts are misleading

Singapore pet shop accused of illegal boarding and unsanitary conditions says allegations are unfounded

A Singapore pet shop is facing scrutiny after customers raised concerns about alleged overcrowding, poor hygiene, and unlicensed boarding practices.

According to a tip-off received by MS News, Pet Me Please, a pet shop in Balestier, is accused of operating a pet boarding service without the required licence.

The reader also claimed that the premises had poor sanitation standards and that illegal worker(s) were employed at the shop.

Social media posts circulating online about the shop appeared to show multiple small dogs, believed to be Pomeranians, packed inside a cage.

NParks confirms no boarding licence

In a separate screenshot shared with MS News, the National Parks Board (NParks) reportedly stated that the company “does not hold a pet boarding facility licence”.

Authorities added that investigations had been completed following earlier feedback, and “appropriate action” had been taken for breaches of pet shop licence conditions.

However, NParks stated in the screenshot that it is unable to disclose further details about the investigation due to confidentiality policies.

Customer claims dog had health issues

The MS News reader also shared additional claims based on their personal experience as a previous customer of Pet Me Please.

The reader said that they purchased a Pomeranian from the shop in 2024 for S$10,600.

According to them, the dog was later diagnosed with multiple medical conditions, including severe luxating patella in both hind legs and undescended testicles requiring surgery under general anaesthesia.

While partial compensation was reportedly provided by the shop for the surgery, the reader claimed that broader concerns remained.

Owners of Pomeranians purchased from the shop allegedly did not receive the extensive health records of the breeding dogs, despite such information being promised on the shop’s website and via WhatsApp.

Further allegations about pet health and practices

The reader also alleged other regulatory and animal welfare concerns. These included claims that:

The business did not hold a valid pet boarding licence, and that boarding activities allegedly continued after the earlier enforcement action b y NParks

Some boarded dogs were allegedly relocated to private residences

Animals were purportedly kept in unsanitary conditions, with claims of diarrhoea and dehydration among some dogs

Certain dogs were allegedly left without access to drinking water overnight

There were also accusations of advice being given to bypass housing regulations, as well as alleged retaliatory behaviour towards customers who spoke out. The latter included alleged legal threats and workplace-related harassment.

The reader also claimed that some negative online reviews were removed by the pet shop.

Boarding service is for customers only, says pet shop

In response to MS News queries, Pet Me Please said it does not operate a public boarding service, adding that any care provided was limited to its own customers’ dogs.

“Any care provided was limited to dogs purchased from us and under our care, and not offered as a public boarding service,” it stated.

The company also said that videos circulating online lacked context and are thus “misleading”.

Certain clips, including those showing unwell dogs, were allegedly taken before any cleaning was done.

According to the shop, in these instances, the dogs were promptly cleaned, closely monitored, and their owners were informed in real time.

Allegations part of ongoing legal proceedings

Pet Me Please further refuted claims that dogs were left without drinking water, stating that all dogs in their care have constant access to water and are closely monitored.

Some images circulating online showing dogs in enclosed spaces reflect “momentary placements for handling, cleaning, or photo updates, and do not represent their actual living conditions”, said the shop.

The pet shop added that it is aware of allegations “from anonymous or unverifiable sources”.

It added that “based on internal reviews”, this appeared to be part of coordinated or misleading campaigns.

“These issues involve a small group of individuals who have been persistently targeting and attempting to disrupt our operations since April 2025, and form part of the ongoing legal proceedings,” the shop told MS News.

Shop maintains documentation is provided

According to the pet shop, it works with overseas breeders and provides documentation “aligned with what is issued by the breeders and communicated clearly at the point of purchase”.

This includes health checks, vaccination details, and other relevant puppy documents.

Pet Me Please also stressed that they do not employ illegal workers and are compliant with all applicable employment regulations.

“Animal welfare is our top priority, and any suggestion of neglect or abuse is not reflective of our practices.”

Customers share positive experiences with pet shop

While some customers have raised concerns, others shared positive experiences.

A customer who had purchased three Pomeranians from Pet Me Please between 2022 and 2025 told MS News that their experience with the pet shop has been consistent over the years.

“Throughout my interactions with the team, I found them to be clear and transparent in their communication,” the customer said.

“I also received the relevant health check documentation at handover for each of my dogs.”

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments.

Also read: Pet owners allege ‘mini goldendoodles’ from S’pore pet shop not actually claimed breed after DNA testing

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps & sgpomtails on TikTok.