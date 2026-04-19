Woman in S’pore rescues pigeon that was allegedly poisoned, releases it after nursing it back to health

Singapore woman saves and nurses ‘poisoned’ pigeon back to health before releasing it to wild

A woman in Singapore has touched hearts online after rescuing a distressed pigeon she believed had been poisoned, nursing it back to health before releasing it days later.

In a TikTok video posted on 18 April, user @miunifest shared how she came across the bird during a routine exercise session at a void deck in Sembawang.

Rescues ‘poisoned’ pigeon from void deck

The Original Poster (OP) said she noticed a joss stick placed in front of her mat, seemingly pointing towards something nearby.

Curious, she followed its direction and discovered a white pigeon in a weakened state.

“Spotted a white pigeon in distress and there’s a calling to help it,” the OP wrote in the video’s onscreen text.

Believing the pigeon had been poisoned, the OP quickly bought charcoal pills and a syringe from a nearby pharmacy.

She then mixed the charcoal with water and fed it to the pigeon.

To keep the pigeon safe and comfortable, she placed it in a box lined with paper and bubble wrap for cushioning.

Released pigeon after four days

On the first day, the pigeon was lethargic and barely responsive. However, it began showing signs of improvement by the evening, weakly flapping its wings.

The presence of the bird also caught the attention of the OP’s pets, including her cat, Ah-Miu, who appeared curious about the unexpected guest.

By the third day, the pigeon had grown noticeably stronger and more alert. The OP also gave it electrolytes to help with hydration.

Later that night, she observed that the bird had developed a firmer grip.

On the fourth day, the pigeon had regained enough strength to be released.

In a touching detail, the OP shared that the day she found the pigeon coincided with her grandmother’s second death anniversary, making the rescue feel especially meaningful.

Was exercising before she noticed the distress bird

The OP, Liz, is a 36-year-old manager at a social service agency. She told MS News that she came across the distressed pigeon on 11 April in Sembawang.

She had started a mat exercise session at 9.30am on that day.

At around 10.15am, her partner pointed out a joss stick placed directly in front of her mat, which neither of them had noticed earlier.

After the class concluded at 10.30am, Liz observed a white bird flapping its wings in the distance, in the direction the joss stick was pointing.

“I saw it as a sign that I needed to do something,” she said.

Used to work at animal shelter

Liz later realised the incident coincided with her grandmother’s second death anniversary.

In fact, she had just visited her late grandparents at the columbarium during Qingming the week before.

While caring for the bird, she wondered if it was her grandmother and even asked the bird about it. However, the pigeon simply cooed in response.

When asked how she knew the pigeon was poisoned, Liz shared that she used to work at an animal shelter.

“The signs of poisoned pigeons are neurological: seizures, tremors, muscle twitching, and disorientation,” she explained.

She added that she had come across two other black pigeons that had passed away due to the same issues in the area.

Liz also advised those who encounter injured or unwell birds and are unsure how to respond to seek guidance from professionals.

Netizens praise compassionate act

The post has since resonated with netizens, many of whom praised Liz’s compassion in saving the bird.

One netizen urged her to keep doing what she’s doing, saying that “we need more people” like her to influence others to do more good deeds.

A TikTok user called Liz an “angel sent by God”.

A commenter praised her for knowing exactly what to do to save the pigeon.

Another netizen said it was nice to know that there are “people out there who care”.

MS News has also reached out to NParks for comment.

Also read: Man tries to help baby crow with allegedly injured legs in Paya Lebar, gets attacked by adult crows

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Featured image adapted from @miunifest on TikTok.