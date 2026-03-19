Man tries to help baby crow with allegedly injured legs in Paya Lebar, gets attacked by adult crows

Adult crows swoop down on man trying to help allegedly injured baby crow in Paya Lebar on 17 March

While walking in Paya Lebar yesterday evening, a man came across a baby crow on the footpath that he believed was injured.

He tried to help, only for adult crows to aggressively swoop down on him until he retreated.

Adult crows frantically flying around ‘barely moving’ baby

Recounting the incident to MS News, Jacob Wong, a guitar repair specialist, said he was heading to the gym at around 7pm on 17 March when he noticed several crows “behaving abnormally”.

The birds were flying frantically around the area. Mr Wong then spotted a “baby crow with broken legs” lying on the footpath.

He said the bird appeared injured as it was “barely moving”, and suspected it may have fallen from its nest and gotten hurt or frightened.

However, a netizen pointed out that early fledglings are often unable to walk or fly, so it is not certain that the crow had broken its legs.

Man defends himself with stick as adult crows attack

Mr Wong said he tried to check on the crow using a leaf, adding that it slowly opened its mouth in response.

“It probably thought I was the mother,” he suggested.

However, he was unable to help due to the presence of adult crows guarding the chick.

“It was getting dark, and the adult crows were aggressively swooping down at me and didn’t stop,” he alleged.

Mr Wong said he had to swing a stick to defend himself. Faced with the persistent attacks, he eventually left the area.

The adult crows reportedly followed him for about 300 metres, watching his movements closely.

Concerns raised that crows might be culled

Mr Wong said he did not contact NParks as he was concerned the birds might be culled.

On 23 Feb, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced that he had asked NParks to resume crow shooting in the second half of March.

More than 2,000 crow-related attacks were reported in 2025, a fourfold increase from 2020. The Municipal Services Office also received around 15,000 crow-related complaints that year.

Mr Chee said crow shooting would be one of the measures used to manage the crow population.

Mr Wong admitted that this situation left him and others feeling “confused”.

This sentiment was echoed in the comments on his Facebook post, where one user claimed that calling ACRES would be “sending this baby to [its] death”.

However, ACRES has publicly disagreed with crow shooting measures, stating that they do not address the root causes of the issue.

Also read: Man finds crow with clipped wings in Sengkang, suspects it was raised by humans & later abandoned

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Featured image adapted from Jacob Wong on Facebook.