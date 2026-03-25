Lazada celebrates 14th birthday with 2 Guinness World Record feats & up to 90% off deals

Lazada breaks 2 Guinness World Records and holds birthday sale as it turns 14

Most birthdays are celebrated in the same few ways. There’s usually a party, a cake, a happy crowd ready to toast the celebrant, and of course, plenty of presents.

But Lazada’s doing things a little differently for their 14th birthday.

Instead of just blowing out candles, the e-commerce giant decided to get Singapore moving, while being the one giving out the gifts and even casually breaking two Guinness World Records along the way.

A run that doubled as a wellness playground

On Sunday (22 March), MS News had the chance to check out the Lazada Run Wellness Fest, part of a regional celebration that brought together over 5,500 participants from six countries.

In Singapore, the event at Marina Barrage gathered over 500 runners and fitness enthusiasts, including members from run communities like Singapore Runners, Running Department, and Urban Milers, alongside Lazada’s LazMall global brands such as ZenYum, Sonos, Philips, Soundcore, SKG, Dr. Rock, DJI, EHPLABS, Sulhwasoo, Innisfree, adidas, Joyvio, and Abso.

By the time we arrived at around 8am, most participants had already completed their run and were casually exploring the festival grounds.

We took the opportunity to check out the various experience zones set up around the space, which felt a bit like a playground for adults, with areas for runners to recover, take photos, try quick activities, and even win prizes.

For instance, one game had participants guiding a ping pong ball through a tabletop obstacle course using a hairdryer, with a Philips electric toothbrush up for grabs.

Another challenged them to jump as high as they could to stick “toppings” onto a three-metre-high cardboard cake, with Zenyum products to be won.

Before long, participants began trickling back in from the route, sweaty but in good spirits, and probably ravenous. Thankfully, there was a generous spread of refreshments waiting for them, and it went beyond the usual isotonic drinks and bananas.

Instead, runners were greeted with event-exclusive treats from café partners, including colourful matcha drinks from Hello Arigato and Donuts from Delish.

Those with a bit more energy left could head to the sober rave, where a DJ spun a mix of millennial throwbacks and Gen Z TikTok remixes, or join a sound-immersive yoga class to stretch out tired muscles while enjoying healing music from Sonos speakers.

Breaking two Guinness World Records

But the biggest moment of the day was still to come. Later in the programme, participants took part in two ambitious Guinness World Records attempts, organised to mark Lazada’s 14th birthday.

After the run, participants gathered at the Marina Barrage Green Roof, where they were briefed on what was to come.

At precisely 8.45am, the crowd came together to chant “Happy Birthday Lazada!” before raising their drinks in a coordinated toast that took place simultaneously with participants in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The attempt successfully set a new record for the Largest Toast with Soft Drinks (Multiple Venues), with 2,728 participants taking part.

The second attempt was just as on-brand for a birthday celebration: the Most People Unwrapping Presents Simultaneously (Multiple Venues).

At the count of three, everyone tore into their gifts at the same time, filling the space with the rustle of wrapping paper and bursts of laughter as they uncovered an exclusive Lazzie plushie.

This attempt set a new record as well, with 2,625 participants unwrapping their presents simultaneously across multiple locations.

The Lazada mascot itself was also present in costume, making appearances around the crowd and adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

“Lazada’s 14th birthday is not just a celebration of our journey, but of the communities that have grown with us across the region,” said Marcus Chew, Chief Marketing Officer, Lazada Group.

“It was remarkable to see how everyone rallied together to make this milestone such an exciting moment. Through initiatives like the Lazada Run Wellness Festival, we would like to continue creating more opportunities to engage our users beyond transactions, bringing together global brands, partners and communities in meaningful and memorable ways.”

Up to 90% off deals for Lazada’s Birthday Sale

But the presents didn’t stop there as Lazada has prepared gifts for their customers, too.

In conjunction with their 14th birthday, Lazada is rolling out their Birthday Sale from now till 27 March, with shoppers able to snag deals across the platform. Among the highlights are LazFlash deals offering up to 90% off, along with an extra 15% off through store vouchers for participating brands.

Shoppers can look forward to standout LazFlash deals such as the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum for S$260, Similac Gain 5MO Stage 3 Growing-Up Milk Powder for S$448.72, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for S$1,648, all after store discounts and available for a limited time.

To sweeten the occasion further, Lazada is also releasing exclusive vouchers offering S$20 off a minimum spend of S$60, giving shoppers another reason to stock up during the sale.

For more information on the Lazada Birthday Sale, download the app and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and deals.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Lazada.

Featured image courtesy of Lazada and by MS News (photography by Jaslyn Tan).