Photographer Laments Ships Can’t Set Off Flares For New Year, Asks S’poreans To Treasure Customs

Photographer Sad That Ships Can’t Set Off Flares As Maritime New Year Tradition

At the stroke of midnight on New Year, many were fixated on the impressive display of fireworks as they filled the skies with light and colour.

But a photographer, Darren Soh, recently brought the public’s attention to a lesser-known New Year tradition — the setting off of flares from ships.

He shared that the maritime tradition was observed in many parts of the world, including at the Eastern Anchorage off East Coast Park.

However, after waiting in vain to catch sight of the flare firing this year, he found out it had earlier been made illegal.

Mr Soh lamented the loss of the long-standing tradition and urged Singaporeans to treasure the customs we now still have.

Only 2 flares went off after midnight

On Monday (2 Jan), photographer Darren Soh took to Facebook to share about the tradition of ships setting off flares at midnight on New Year’s Day.

He elaborated that one of the reasons people do this is so flares – that typically have a 3-year shelf life – can be expended.

“The tooting of horns and red pyrotechnics lighting the sky was something to behold,” he said.

Mr Soh had captured countless images of this scene in the past years, like this one taken in 2020.

However, when he set up his cameras and waited for the flares to go off on 31 Dec, nothing happened, even as midnight came and went.

After 10 minutes, one flare was fired. And then another. But Mr Soh said that was all he saw that night.

The setting off of flares was a long-standing maritime tradition and he was shocked and confused.

Firing flares made illegal off Singapore coasts

After packing up, Mr Soh did some research and found out that the firing of flares off the coast of Singapore has been made illegal as of 2021.

In a notice by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on 28 Dec 2022, the authority reiterated that the firing of flares for non-emergency purposes was prohibited.

This rule was also brought up by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on 9 Dec 2021.

CAAS had informed the marine community that directing laser lights at aircraft and firing flares in non-emergency situations were illegal under the Air Navigation Order.

They elaborated that these actions can confuse, distract, or cause discomfort to pilots. Ultimately, it can be hazardous to aircraft operations.

Those found guilty of the offence for the first time can be fined up to S$20,000.

Subsequent offences can result in up to 15 months’ jail, or S$40,000 fine, or both.

But Mr Soh shared that flares were still fired last year, perhaps because not enough people were aware of the rule.

Photographer laments loss of maritime tradition

Mr Soh then lamented the loss of the longtime tradition.

After all, flares have been fired in a ten-minute window at the first few moments of every new year for about the last 40 years.

The photographer questioned why this was suddenly ruled as dangerous in 2021.

In his post, he shared a photograph he took in the Eastern Anchorage of Marine Parade firing flares at midnight on 1 Jan 2015.

“And so, a longtime tradition witnessed by many but yet still unknown to some is killed,” he commented.

He went on to say,

We will never be able to make a photograph like this again in Singapore.

Mr Soh then urged Singaporeans to treasure what they have and take as many photos as they can, because they never know when sights like these will be taken away.

Apparently, the tradition is also now banned

Featured image adapted from Darren Soh | Photographer on Facebook.