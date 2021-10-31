Photographer Follows Otter Family Of 4 Since July, Capturing Their Everyday Lives

If there’s one animal that Singaporeans have collectively fallen in love with over the years, it’s the otter.

But as adorable they are, co-existing with these creatures hasn’t always been easy.

Recently, photographer Tan Yong Lin captured photos of an otter family’s everyday life, showing that, they too, have to adapt and persevere to live on our island city.

He hopes to show the public that we can live peacefully with the amazing biodiversity found here.

Photographer shows challenges faced by otter family

Towards the end of July, Mr Tan started following the family of otters, right when 2 pups were born.

Since then, he’s been capturing the challenges faced by the otter parents as they navigate life in a busy city centre with the young ones.

When the pups were just 1 and a half weeks old, their mother had to carry them through flooded areas, making the tiring journey twice.

Even as the pups started to gain their eyesight, the mother could still often be seen carrying her young pups around for their safety.

Just like humans, when the pups are too young to source for their own food, the responsibility lies on the parents to hunt for them.

And from the looks of it, the young ones are certainly appreciative of their parents’ efforts, happily chomping down on fish.

This often leaves the parents exhausted. Moments of respite are brief but sorely needed as their playful, hyperactive pups continue goofing around.



A scene certainly relatable to many parents, no matter the species.

Otters living in the city centre

But of course, the parents do try to take short breaks for themselves, making quick trips to the Marina Bay area.

Living in the city centre with young pups is certainly a hectic life and Mr Tan caught this amazing shot of the mum taking some time for herself under the city lights.

But the city does have its perk — namely, water features perfect for cooling off after a long day.

As the pups grew up, they started accompanying their parents on family trips and excursions to the city as well.

Hope public will learn to co-exist peacefully with otters

Following this otter family, Mr Tan said they told a story of perseverance and tenacity.

Raising 2 pups within the city centre where dangers lie around every corner — from busy roads, flooded holts, and risks of encountering another otter family, protecting the young pups is an everyday challenge.

However, they have the help of humans — as seen here in an image of a road marshall guiding the otters across the road.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan shared that he has been photographing otters for about 6 years now.

For him, it’s a privilege to be able to document the lives of these magnificent creatures.

After all, they are not as common in other places around the world.

He continued that in Singapore, if people are willing, we can co-exist peacefully with the wonderful biodiversity found on our island city.

Stunning pictures show majesty of wildlife in city

Kudos to Mr Tan for capturing such stunning pictures that tell the story of the otter family navigating city life.

Hopefully, through his camera lenses, more will learn to see things through the perspective of these creatures.

Perhaps, we will then better be able to appreciate and protect the wildlife that resides here in Singapore.

