PIE Right-Turn Exit Will Be Switched To The Left From 28 May, Drivers Take Note

Singapore’s Only Right-Turn Exit Will Be Switched To The Left, New Underpass Built Under PIE

Those who’ve driven on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) will know that Exit 26A is a bit of an anomaly.

The slip road, which allows motorists heading towards Tuas to turn off to Clementi Road and Dunearn Road, is Singapore’s only right-turn expressway exit.

It will no longer exist from 28 May, when the exit will be switched to the left.

Drivers should take note of the new configuration the next time they use the PIE.

PIE right exit to be relocated to the left

In a Facebook post on Sunday (14 May), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said Exit 26A would be relocated to the left side of the PIE.

This means that motorists intending to exit the PIE to head to Clementi Road/Dunearn Road would have to keep left instead.

They will go down a ramp and into an underpass, emerging into the slip road towards Jalan Anak Bukit as per usual.

Signs will be put up to inform and guide motorists, LTA said.

PIE right exit will be removed

While there won’t be any other adjustments for motorists, there will be some changes to the landscape of the area.

Firstly, with the opening of the new left-turn exit, the previous right-turn Exit 26A will be removed.

Thus, Singaporeans can say goodbye to the only expressway exit in Singapore that dared to go against the grain.

New 90m underpass makes its debut

From 28 May, the new Rifle Range Vehicular Underpass will also make its debut.

The tunnel, which is 90m long, runs underneath the PIE, according to The Straits Times (ST).

In a video shared by the LTA, they revealed that the underpass was almost ready, with workers adding the finishing touches.

That includes painting the walls and putting down soil and gravel.

About 1,000 cubic metres of hard rock had to be removed, extending the opening day by months.

They also carried out controlled blasting of the granite in stages, drilling holes into the rock before using explosives to fracture it.

The contractor also had to put in place mitigation measures as the worksite was near a “live” expressway and residences.

After the opening, LTA will still have to spend a few months reinstating Hua Guan Avenue, which is just next to the expressway.

The residential road had to be diverted for the construction works. It will now be turned back into a two-way road, with one lane each way.

No change to commuting time: LTA

LTA told ST that the switching of Exit 26A to the right will help “improve traffic flow and safety on the PIE”.

While they don’t foresee any change to commuting time for motorists, at least they won’t have to keep to the right to exit any more.

Currently, vehicles keeping to the left must cut across several lanes to use Exit 26A, including heavy vehicles.

That meant faster vehicles travelling in the far-right lane would’ve had to slow down to make way for them.

This has caused the traffic on the PIE to slow down somewhat, the LTA said.

The potential improvement presumably justifies the sinking in of about S$33 million for this project.

Thus, if you’re travelling on the westbound PIE after 28 May, do take note of the changes and drive safely.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and LTA on Facebook.