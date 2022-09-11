Van Skids Off PIE Near Clementi Exit On 11 Sep, 28-Year-Old Driver Passes Away

Van Skids Off PIE In Fatal Accident On 11 Sep

In a fatal accident on Sunday (11 Sep) morning, a van is suspected to have skidded off the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com shared a nine-second clip that showed the black van perched on the expressway’s railing.

Traffic police appeared to be on the scene and beside the van was a blue police tent.

Van driver pronounced dead on scene in PIE

At about 6.25am on Sunday (11 Sep), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared that the accident took place at PIE after the Clementi Avenue 6 Exit.

The authority urged motorists to avoid lane three of the expressway.

According to 8world News, authorities were informed about the accident at 6.03am.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics arrived, paramedics pronounced the 28-year-old driver dead at the scene.

It is believed that the van skidded on its own and investigations are now ongoing.

