Man prays for love at Thai temple, offers 99 pigs’ heads 4 years later as gratitude for wife & child

Man offers 99 pigs’ heads to fulfil vow at Thai temple after getting wife & child he prayed for

Four years ago, a single man named Wat ventured to the Klang Bang Phra temple in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, with a heartfelt wish: to have a family of his own.

Wat, a Bangkok native, prayed fervently at a special area after applying gold leaf to the right hand of the Luang Phor Somwang Buddha statue.

Within a year, he met the woman he would eventually marry and have a son with.

On 24 June, the now 26-year-old returned to the temple, this time with his wife and child, bringing with him a grand gesture of gratitude.

Lays pigs’ heads, firecrackers, fruits & boiled eggs in front of Buddha statue

According to Kom Chad Luek, Wat brought 99 pigs’ heads, 120 boiled eggs, nine types of fruits, and 10,000 firecrackers to the temple.

The offerings were carefully arranged in front of the Buddha statue, fulfilling a vow he made three years ago.

In addition, a monk sprinkled holy water on the offerings as well as on Wat and his family for good fortune.

Wat also placed incense on each offering and lit the firecrackers.

Offerings donated to charity

Citing Khaosod, The Thaiger reported that the offerings were later donated to the temple’s charity projects, which support bedridden patients, low-income families, and persons with disabilities.

Offering pigs’ heads in gratitude for answered prayers is a tradition in Thailand.

In 2022, a woman gave 199 pigs’ heads to the same temple after the wish she made there came true.

The following year, another man offered 100 pigs’ heads, also at Klang Bang Phra temple. after winning the lottery.

