Mun Chee Kee Pig’s Organ Soup reopening on 8 April, new shop just 1-minute walk away

Mun Chee Kee Pig’s Organ Soup reopening after being ordered to vacate previous Jalan Besar premises

In February, a well-known late-night supper spot was ordered to vacate its long-time premises along Jalan Besar due to structural problems.

Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup has since found a new shop and will reopen on Monday (8 April).

The new location is just a one-minute walk from the previous one.

Pig organ soup eatery reopening on Maude Road

The reopening of Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup was announced in a post on its Facebook page on Friday (5 April).

Its new place is a ground-floor unit in a shophouse with the address 65 Maude Road, a lane off Jalan Besar.

It will be open from 10.30am to 4am from 8 April.

Pig organ soup eatery reopening 1-min walk away

Customers who’re familiar with the old location will be glad to know that the new shop is just a one-minute walk away, the eatery said.

All they have to do is cross Jalan Besar and walk down Maude Road, which is immediately opposite the old shop.

65 Maude Road is a corner shophouse on the right, opposite Jalan Besar Plaza’s carpark entrance.

Eatery moved out of previous premises on 6 Feb

Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup had occupied its previous shop, a ground-floor unit at 207 Jalan Besar, for the past 12 years.

However, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) issued it a Closure Order as the foundation of a next-door unit, which connects to the eatery’s kitchen, had sunk. It meant that the wall separating both units was at risk of collapsing.

Thankfully, on 8 Feb the business announced that it had found a new shop and would reopen in early April.

Owner lost up to S$300K

While the pig’s organ soup eatery’s reopening is a positive development, its owner has suffered heavy losses due to the closure and move.

In an interview with 8world News, Mr Chen Renyao (transliterated from Mandarin) said he had lost between S$280,000 and S$300,000 over the past two months.

This included the rental of the old shop, his employee’s salaries and benefits and the renovation of the new shop.

However, Mr Chen said what’s important is the safety of his customers and staff.

Thanking customers for their support, he suggested that they come over to the new place to take a look.

Its been renovated to become “like new”, he added, from its tiles to its interior design.

That’s one thing he can take comfort from this incident — that his business can be a landmark of the area once again.

