Taiwan Airline Pilot Allows Influencer Into Cockpit Before Flight, Could Be Fined S$2,600

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pilot Who Allowed Influencer Into Cockpit Is Also Chairman Of Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines

For aviation buffs, entering the cockpit of a plane is a dream come true as it allows them to see the control centre of the aircraft.

However, this might not actually be allowed in certain jurisdictions, as a Taiwan airline pilot should have known.

He allowed an influencer into the cockpit of a plane he was flying — an act that the relevant authorities reportedly took a dim view of.

He now faces a fine of NT$60,000 (S$2,600).

Taiwan airline launches LA flights on 26 Apr

Starlux Airlines, a Taiwanese airline that commenced operations in 2020, recently launched flights to Los Angeles — their first destination in North America, according to a news release from the airline.

To mark the occaision, the inaugural flight from Taipei to LA on 26 Apr was piloted by the company’s chairman Chang Kuo-wei, who’s also a registered pilot.

The festivities were attended by YouTuber Sam Chui, who’s an Australian travel and aviation blogger with around 3.28 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

He also enjoyed a First Class seat for the inaugural flight.

Pilot allows influencer into cockpit

Apparently, besides the enhanced space, good food and service, one of the perks Mr Chui got was being allowed into the cockpit of the Airbus 350.

Posting about his experience on Facebook and Twitter, he quipped,

Not everyday the chairman of an airline flies his passenger personally!

According to his video, not only did he take photos with Captain Chang, but he also interviewed him for a few minutes. Thankfully, though, this appeared to have taken place before the flight, while the plane was on the tarmac.

Entering cockpit against Taiwan’s regulations

While this might not seem like a big deal to some, it’s actually a no-no in Taiwan.

That’s according to Article 194 of the Aircraft Flight Operation Regulations pescribed by Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications, which reads:

Since Mr Chui presumably wasn’t an authorised personnel or flight dispatcher, he wasn’t allowed into the cockpit.

Pilot could be fined S$2,600

The airline is now in trouble with the island’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), reported the Liberty Times.

CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-shian was quoted as saying that Starlux’s director of flight operations was called in to explain the matter.

He pointed out that permission from the CAA should be sought for non-inflight personnel to enter the cockpit, and this was not done in Mr Chui’s case.

The case is currently under investigation, but if found to have violated Article 194, Captain Chang could be fined S$2,600 (NT$60,000).

The airline, however, could be let off with a warning this time.

However, a second offence could see Starlux being fined S$26,370 (NT$600,000).

302 Starlux passengers slept overnight in airport

The cockpit incident is the latest controversy to hit Starlux after a flight to Tokyo on 6 May had to be diverted to Nagoya due to crosswinds at Narita Airport.

It ended up landing at Narita more than 7 hours late, reported ET Today.

This affected two other flights, leading to their passengers sleeping overnight in the airport.

One Taipei to LA flight was reportedly delayed by 24 hours.

The incident led Captain Chang to fly to Narita to personally apologise to the 302 passengers affected, reported the Taiwan News.

He also promised to issue full refunds to them for their flights — an estimated outlay of about S$251,000 (NT$5.7 million).

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sam Chui on Facebook.