PLAY LINE FRIENDS First Singapore Store Has Over 1,000 Merchandise

Brown, Sally, and Cony — these are just a few of the adorable LINE FRIENDS characters that have captivated the hearts of many worldwide.

Fans in Singapore are in for a rainbow-puking treat, as Singapore’s very first PLAY LINE FRIENDS store has officially opened on Thursday (29 Oct).

It is located in Funan and they have some exciting things in store.

Here’s a quick look at what you can expect from the brand’s 2nd outlet in Southeast Asia.

2.8m Sally mascot greets you at the door

Even before stepping in, you’ll catch sight of a familiar yellow mascot greeting you at the door.

Yep, you’ve guessed it. It’s a gigantic Sally Statue. Standing at 2.8m tall, she’s great to pose with for photos too.

Sally is the star of the show at this new store.

Much like Sally’s personality, the entire store is bright yellow and gives off a playful vibe through its vibrant design and concept.

PLAY LINE FRIENDS merch exclusive to Singapore

LINE FRIENDS are known for their adorable and functional merchandise that captures the personality of each character.

And this flagship Singapore store does not disappoint.

The store carries over 1,000 home, office, and lifestyle LINE FRIENDS merchandise, including 150 new releases.

With everything from plushies to stationeries and electronics, there’s something for everyone and every occasion.

The store also carries World Tour merchandise exclusive to Singapore only.

World Tour merchandise features various countries all over the world, just look at this cute bag.

BT21 balloons & fans for shoppers

With so much to see and shop, we’re afraid we just might leave with our hands full. To top it off, there are gifts for shoppers too.

With every $30 and $50 spent in-store, you will receive a complimentary character fan or character balloon.

These fans and balloons feature all the lovable creatures from LINE FRIENDS, including BT21 characters.

LINE FRIENDS membership perks

If you’re already planning out your budget to cop at least 10 items, perhaps you can consider signing up for their membership programme.

Being a member includes perks like getting your hands on up to 60 exclusive World Tour merchandise with accumulated points.

Members will also get firsthand updates on new products and promotions, as well as member-only events.

To celebrate their grand opening, members of PLAY LINE FRIENDS are entitled to complimentary e-vouchers of up to $40 from 29 Oct-1 Nov.

There’s an ongoing TikTok Challenge as well. Simply upload a TikTok video of your store experience. If lady luck smiles on you, you could bring home over $40 worth of prizes.

If you’re an aspiring TikTok star, now’s probably the best time for you to shine.

Visit the LINE FRIENDS at Funan

Singapore’s first PLAY LINE FRIENDS store will make avid fans puke rainbows over their array of unbelievably adorable merch. Here’s how to get there.

PLAY LINE FRIENDS

Address: Funan #02-14, 107 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179105

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: City Hall

You can also check out the merchandise available on the PLAY LINE FRIENDS online store before heading down.

