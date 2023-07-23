PM Lee Warns Of Crypto Scams & Fake Ads Using His Image, Urges Public Not To Respond

PM Lee Warns Citizens Against Crypto Scams & Fake Ads Using His Image

Scams have become frequent in Singapore. Under the scammers’ masterful tactics, it’s possible that something as innocent as downloading an online grocery store app could lose you your life savings.

Sometimes, scammers might even use pictures of famous figures to trick vulnerable individuals into handing over their personal data.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has unwittingly found himself at the centre of what seems to be an investment scam, which has been circulating online along with his image.

He has taken to Facebook to warn citizens of it and urge them to report the matter.

PM Lee cautions against investment & crypto scams

On Saturday (22 July), PM Lee posted further details about the scams on his Facebook account.

He said he often found that in the wake of media coverage following a major speech or announcement, cryptocurrency scams or fake advertisements using his image would emerge.

“If the ad uses my image to sell you a product, asks you to invest in some scheme, or even uses my voice to tell you to send money, it’s not me,” PM Lee said.

These scams have begun circulating once again over the past few days, with PM Lee coming across some of them online.

“I’ve been made aware of this, thanks to alert Singaporeans who took the time to write in,” he explained. “I have reported the fake ads to the relevant teams.”

Urges Singaporeans to report scams, fake news and ads

In addition, PM Lee urged Singaporeans to report scams, fake news and advertisements.

Sharing a screenshot of one such scam, he warned them to refrain from responding.

Instead, citizens should report them through the official ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp here.

As for those who have been subjected to an online scam, they can lodge an online police report here.

“Let us do our part by staying vigilant against scams,” PM Lee asserted.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.