PM Lee Conferred Johor’s Highest Honour For Fostering Strong Ties Between Neighbours

PM Lee Conferred Johor’s Highest Honour On 6 May

As neighbours, Singapore and Johor have shared close ties for decades, benefitting citizens on both ends of the Causeway.

One of the leaders who played a key role in enabling this over recent years was PM Lee.

On Friday (6 May), PM Lee was conferred the highest honour by Sultan Ibrahim of Johor for his efforts in fostering strong ties between the two neighbours.

The title had also been presented to Previous PMs of Singapore before, including Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Mr Goh Chok Tong.

PM Lee & Ho Ching conferred title by Sultan Ibrahim of Johor

In a Facebook post on Friday (6 May), PM Lee shared that he had received Johor’s highest honour from Sultan Ibrahim.

PM Lee received the title of Dato’ Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor, which translates to First Class, Grand Commander of the Order of the Crown of Johor.

Mdm Ho Ching, meanwhile, received the title of Dato’ Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor, which translates to The Most Honourable Order of the Crown of Johor (First Class).

The crowning ceremony took place at the sprawling Istana Besar in Johor. Also present at the ceremony were Ministers Vivian Balakrishnan and K Shanmugam.

PM Lee “deeply honoured” to receive title

In a statement on Facebook, Sultan Ibrahim said the presentation was proof of the long-standing close ties between Johor and Singapore,

Johor and Singapore since time immemorial have enjoyed a special relationship.

He took the opportunity to thank PM Lee for the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the two neighbours.

Later in the day, PM Lee shared a similar post expressing his gratitude for the title.

He also thanked Sultan Ibrahim and his wife for hosting brunch and said it was “a pleasure” to meet him in Johor after two years of land border restrictions.

PM Lee concluded by sharing his excitement about hosting Sultan Ibrahim on his official visit to Singapore later this year.

Important for Singapore & Johor to share close ties

The close bilateral ties between Singapore and Johor have certainly benefited people from both ends of the Causeway.

As we transition to living with Covid-19, we hope this will facilitate more interactions and collaborations. Most importantly, we hope it’ll reconnect individuals with their family and friends.

Congratulations to PM Lee and Mdm Ho for the conferment.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vivian Balakrishnan on Facebook.