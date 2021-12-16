PM Lee Is 2nd Most Admired Man In S’pore: 2021 YouGov Survey

Everyone has someone they admire and respect, whether it is someone they know personally or just someone famous.

According to a YouGov survey, Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong is currently the 2nd most admired man in Singapore.

The individual who took the top spot is the 44th president of the United States (US), Barack Obama. This is the 4th consecutive year that he topped the list.

The Obama family also fared well in the female category, with Michelle Obama claiming the title of the most admired woman this year.

Survey shows PM Lee is Singapore’s 2nd most admired man of 2021

On Wednesday (15 Dec), British research company YouGov published their survey results of Singaporeans’ most admired public figures.

Source

As compared to the 2020 survey, PM Lee moved up 2 spots and is currently the 2nd most admired male figure in Singapore.

Source

Taking the top spot is 44th US President Barack Obama. This is the 4th time he has topped the list.

For the women’s category, the top spot was taken by the former US President’s wife, Michelle Obama. Similar to her husband, this is the 4th consecutive year that she had claimed the top spot.

Apart from PM Lee and the Obamas, other world leaders also made it to Singapore’s top 10 list. These include Queen Elizabeth II and New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern who came in 2nd and 4th place respectively.

Meanwhile, Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi and the first female Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel moved up to 3rd and 7th on the list.

Female education activist and Nobel Peace Price laureate Malala Yousafzai rounded up the list of the most admired woman of 2021.

The Obama’s retain top spot in world survey

The Obamas aren’t just admired in Singapore, but all over the world as well.

Source

Barack Obama continued to be the world’s most admired man, after wrestled the position from Bill Gates last year.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama held the top spot in the woman category for the 3rd year straight.

Survey collated across 38 countries & territories

YouGov had gathered the survey results from an open-ended nomination from panellists across 38 countries and territories.

Participants were asked a simple question: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which (man or woman) do you most admire?”

Nominations were then used to compile the list of 20 men and 20 women. 5-10 additional popular local figures were then added to the lists for each country.

You can head to YouGov’s website to learn more about the survey.

Congratulations to those who made it on the list

Being nominated as an individual admired by the public is definitely something to celebrate.

Congratulations to PM Lee and the others who made it to the list!

Which other figures do you think should’ve made the list? Share your nominations in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook and Barack Obama on Instagram.